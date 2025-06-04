Major WWE star reacts to departures of Carlito and R-Truth

A major WWE name reacted to the departures of R-Truth and Carlito today. The veterans were both recently informed that their contracts would not be renewed by the company, and Pat McAfee has given his thoughts on it.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show today, the RAW announcer spoke about Carlito and Truth exiting the company. He noted that both stars had been with the promotion for a long time and had always been entertaining.

"Obviously the internet was ablaze this week when we all found out R-Truth’s contract was expiring soon and that he was not gonna be with us going forward from his own announcement. Also Carlito, Carlito came out, and I don’t think I saw that till a couple of days later. I love Carlito – he’s a bad apple. But R-Truth and Carlito have been with WWE for so damn long, been pillars of WWE, have been so entertaining, have been beloved by the WWE Universe for so long, obviously there was a loud reaction to that, in a negative way," said McAfee.

McAfee also noted that wrestling fans fall in love with the stars on the roster, and it is harder for them to move on.

"In our world, people move on, you don’t have a job forever, you do get cut, you have to learn… in the WWE, it’s kinda similar, but I think people fall in love with the Superstars so much it’s harder to move on," he added. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

The former NFL punter battled Gunther in a singles match at Backlash last month but came up short.

Wrestling analyst shares reason WWE is letting R-Truth go

WrestleVotes recently shared why the company decided not to renew R-Truth's contract.

Speaking on WresteVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the wrestling insider discussed the reason why the company let Truth go. WrestleVotes noted that the former champion was being paid a lot of money, given how long he had been with the company, and that was likely the main reason the promotion decided to cut ties with him.

"Truth, for no reason other than he's been around for a very long time, was making a lot of money, and that's the main reason he's no longer a part of the company," he said. [From 7:30 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Carlito reacted to a tease from an AEW star following news of his departure from the company. Only time will tell what the future holds for Carlito and R-Truth in the world of professional wrestling.

