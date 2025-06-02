  • home icon
  Carlito teases potential move to WWE's competition following recent exit

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jun 02, 2025 23:57 GMT
The veteran
The veteran's time in the company is coming to an end. [Image credit: WWE.com]

Carlito teased a potential move to WWE's competition today on social media. The veteran announced earlier this week that the promotion would not be renewing his contract once it expired in a couple of weeks.

Former WWE star Shelton Benjamin now performs in All Elite Wrestling and is in The Hurt Syndicate faction alongside Bobby Lashley, MJF, and MVP. Benjamin and Lashley are the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Shelton Benjamin took to Instagram today to share a photograph with Carlito while they were both wearing suits.

"Hey Briz, Nice suit. Hmmmmmm🤔," he wrote.

The 46-year-old responded to Benjamin's tease with a thinking emoji, seemingly leaving open the possibility that he could join the veteran in AEW.

The former champion responds to Benjamin's tease on social media. [Image credit: Shelton Benjamin on Instagram]

The former United States Champion is a member of The Judgment Day on RAW. JD McDonagh penned a heartfelt message to his stablemate after learning of his departure from the company.

Carlito provides an update on WWE Hall of Famer

RAW star Carlito recently shared an update on his father, WWE Hall of Famer Carlos Colon.

Colon was inducted into the company's Hall of Fame in 2014 after an impressive career as a professional wrestler. Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, the Judgment Day star shared that Carlos Colon was enjoying retirement and his biggest job now was being a grandfather.

"He [Carlos Colón] is just enjoying retirement, pretty much. He is down in Puerto Rico. You know he is up there in age now, I mean this is what, 70s. [...] He is a grandpa now. That's mainly his biggest job." [1:25 onwards]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Carlito interfered in the San Juan Street Fight between Bad Bunny and Damian Priest at Backlash 2023. He helped Bad Bunny pick up the victory and represented the Latino World Order at the event.

The veteran spent some time in LWO before departing the faction to join The Judgment Day in 2024. He also won the WWC Puerto Rico Championship last week and appears to have a bright future ahead of him in the world of professional wrestling following his WWE departure.

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

