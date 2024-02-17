"They look at Perth just like a Live Event"- Former manager opens up on The Rock's segment on WWE SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell, also known to fans as Zeb Colter, has shared his thoughts on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

The standout moment of the show centered around the main-event segment featuring The Rock and The Bloodline. Roman Reigns made a significant announcement, revealing that The Great One had joined the formidable group. In a show of allegiance, The Rock pledged to utilize all his influence to guarantee that Cody Rhodes left his WrestleMania match against Reigns on the losing end.

In the recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell was questioned about whether the segment on WWE SmackDown advanced the storyline. Mantell expressed that with the Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes match already booked, there wasn't much of a storyline to progress. He added that the focus was on maintaining momentum, emphasizing that they hadn't regarded Elimination Chamber as a crucial stop on the Road to Wrestlemania.

"I don't think Rock and Roman could advance the story with Cody anymore when it's already booked. They can just talk about that. They look at Perth [Elimination Chamber] just like a Live Event," Dutch Mantell said. [ 32:09 -32:27 ]

While there's no current advertisement for The Bloodline and The Rock at Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia, it's noteworthy that Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are slated to be part of the Grayson Waller Effect during the event.

