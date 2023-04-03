Roman Reigns shared his thoughts on WWE's potential sale to Endeavor, the parent company of UFC.

There have been talks of World Wrestling Entertainment being sold ever since Vince McMahon made his return to the company. It was noted that the 77-year-old came back from retirement to facilitate a sale. It was initially reported that the global juggernaut was being taken over by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. But those rumors turned out to be false.

However, it was recently noted by CNBC that the company was in advanced talks with Endeavor, the parent company of UFC, and a deal could be finalized as soon as Monday.

During the post-WrestleMania press conference, Roman Reigns was asked about the CNBC report. Here's what the megastar had to say:

"I was busy smashing your favorite. So, I don't really know much about that. Today was busy day for me. Whatever happens, I'm sure they are all very lucky to have me. I know that much."

Roman Reigns is still the face of WWE after WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns is one of the biggest stars WWE has produced in the last decade. The Tribal Chief has been at the top of the mountain for nearly three years and is widely popular among casual fans.

While many expected Cody Rhodes to dethrone the Head of the Table at WrestleMania, the latter once again had the backup of The Bloodline and was able to retain the title.

With WWE possibly heading into a new era with a sale, Roman Reigns will continue to be the face of the company. The megastar has headlined seven WrestleManias in his career and is just one shy of Hulk Hogan's record.

The Tribal Chief also stressed in the post-Mania press conference that he has just scratched the surface as a champion and has plenty left in the tank. With Triple H iterating that the 'story' will continue on this week's RAW, it'll be interesting to see what plans WWE has in mind for the Bloodline leader

