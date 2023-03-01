"They made it miserable for him" - WWE veteran on The Bloodline's relationship with top star (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently explained how The Bloodline made life miserable for Sami Zayn, which is why the latter turned on them at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

One of the most wholesome stories in WWE in recent memory was Sami Zayn slowly finding acceptance from all the members of The Bloodline and becoming a part of the stable. However, things came to a heartbreaking end at Royal Rumble 2023, where Zayn attacked Roman Reigns after being forced to take down his childhood friend Kevin Owens in the closing moments of the show.

In a chat with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Dutch Mantell stated that the former Honorary Uce was a simple guy who was elated to be a part of Bloodline.

The former WWE manager added that the faction had made Zayn's life "miserable," resulting in him losing his cool. Mantell explained that because the crowd was so invested in Sami Zayn's journey, they were firmly on his side at Elimination Chamber 2023, where he challenged Reigns.

"Listen, he was a guy who wanted to do something. He had aspirations; he had dreams. So he got with The Bloodline and he was happy, but they made it miserable for him. And the people felt bad. So when they finally turned him when Roman handed him the chair, saying, 'use it on your buddy,' he just couldn't do it and the roof came off. When he was in Montreal, you couldn't hear yourself think," said Mantell. (12:42 - 13:20)

Check out the full video below:

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega on his relationship with WWE Superstar Sami Zayn

In his recent appearance on The Sessions podcast, Kenny Omega opened up about his close association with Sami Zayn during their time in Japan. The former AEW World Champion recalled hanging out with Zayn when they were roommates, saying those were some of the greatest experiences of his career.

"I love him [Sami Zayn]ilike a brother (…) My greatest dormitory experience and possibly one of my greatest experiences ever just in wrestling was being able to kind of dorm with him in Japan and it was hanging out during the days, doing the matches at the nights and then just kind of sitting and chilling and watching old '80s, '90s action movies. Those are moments I’ll never forget," Omega said .

open.spotify.com/episode/228Aum… Kenny Omega: "One of my greatest experiences ever was being able to dorm with Sami Zayn in Japan. Hanging out during the days, doing the matches at nights then just chilling and watching old 80s 90s action movies. I'm proud that he's doing so well." Kenny Omega: "One of my greatest experiences ever was being able to dorm with Sami Zayn in Japan. Hanging out during the days, doing the matches at nights then just chilling and watching old 80s 90s action movies. I'm proud that he's doing so well."open.spotify.com/episode/228Aum… https://t.co/9cqcwnxLWb

Though Zayn failed to beat Reigns, he's rumored to team up with Kevin Owens to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39.

