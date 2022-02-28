"They could be mega singles stars" - Conrad Thompson on the Tag Team of the Year [Exclusive]

Conrad Thompson recently appeared on the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards to discuss the best of 2021, including male and female wrestlers of the year, IMPACT Wrestling vs. WWE, a potential partnership between WWE and AEW and more.

In this, we focus on his pick for Tag Team of the Year in all of wrestling, and not just WWE.

Conrad Thompson hosts numerous podcasts and is associated with the likes of Ric Flair, Eric Bischoff, Bruce Prichard, and more. His podcasts have become the most must-listen-to ones in all of wrestling as he has gone in-depth with legends of the business to unveil some never-before-known backstage details and past stories.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta for the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, Conrad Thompson was given the choice of a few tag teams from 2021 - The New Day, The Lucha Bros, RK-Bro, The Usos, and The Good Brothers.

Without much hesitation, he chose The Usos as the Tag Team of the Year and explained why:

"The Usos have been featured in a bigger spot than they ever have. What they've done with the overall presentation of the Roman Reigns character and just the way it's developed. And now that they've used that to help elevate The Usos too, who I've always felt were criminally underrated. I had the good fortune of being able to hang out with those guys in real life at SummerSlam weekend. And my goodness, their charisma. They could be mega singles stars." [9:35-10:46]

He further emphasized that both the brothers could be legitimate singles stars of their own:

"They're doing their things as a tag team and I'm loving it. But they could be top-tier, main event, super charismatic individual talents. In real life, it just drips off of those guys, so this was their year. So it's The Usos for me." [10:47-11:08]

Sportskeeda had interviewed Jimmy Uso about a possible singles career

Four years ago, Sportskeeda interviewed Jimmy Uso and asked him about the possibility of embarking on a singles career.

He said that while they had a lot left to accomplish in the tag team division, him and his brother dream of having a WrestleMania match against each other. He stated that he draws the inspiration from watching Bret Hart vs Owen Hart growing up.

