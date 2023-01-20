"They messing up"- Wrestling world reacts to 50-year-old veteran departing WWE following Vince McMahon's return

D-Von Dudley's exit from the company came a few days after Vince McMahon’s return to WWE. Wrestling fans from all around the world took to social media to share their thoughts on the Hall of Famer's departure from the global juggernaut.

The 50-year-old star recently announced on Twitter that he and the company have decided to part ways. He added that he feels it's the best decision for all the parties. The Hall of Famer also thanked Vince McMahon, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in his farewell message.

D-Von Dudley has worked at WWE as a backstage producer since 2016. After taking time off for a short duration due to a health scare, he returned to the promotion for a backstage role with NXT in June 2022. The wrestling veteran was pulled from appearing on an independent wrestling show in Philadelphia.

Twitter was flooded with messages for D-Von as many WWE stars and fans paid tribute to the former tag team champion. Few also expressed their desire to see the 50-year-old reunite with Bully Ray for one last run.

Check out a few of the many fans' and WWE satrs' reactions:

Brooks Jensen @BrooksJensenWWE D-von Dudley HOF @TestifyDVon The company (wwe)and I have decided to parted ways, and feel this is the best Decision for all parties it’s been a pleasure and an honor to work with the young talent when bubba as well as everyone over in NXT. As well as working with some of the best producers in the world. The company (wwe)and I have decided to parted ways, and feel this is the best Decision for all parties it’s been a pleasure and an honor to work with the young talent when bubba as well as everyone over in NXT. As well as working with some of the best producers in the world. Thank you D-von twitter.com/testifydvon/st… Thank you D-von twitter.com/testifydvon/st…

Joe Villa @JoeVilla_ME @TestifyDVon A true class act in the wrestling business. In and out of the ring and a amazing company representative in the press. Not to mention a great friend @TestifyDVon A true class act in the wrestling business. In and out of the ring and a amazing company representative in the press. Not to mention a great friend

ThadElCollector @ThadElCollector D-von Dudley HOF @TestifyDVon The company (wwe)and I have decided to parted ways, and feel this is the best Decision for all parties it’s been a pleasure and an honor to work with the young talent when bubba as well as everyone over in NXT. As well as working with some of the best producers in the world. The company (wwe)and I have decided to parted ways, and feel this is the best Decision for all parties it’s been a pleasure and an honor to work with the young talent when bubba as well as everyone over in NXT. As well as working with some of the best producers in the world. Guess Vince is really destroying @WWE . Bye dvon! Thanks for everything! twitter.com/TestifyDVon/st… Guess Vince is really destroying @WWE. Bye dvon! Thanks for everything! twitter.com/TestifyDVon/st…

sonicdeathmonkey @sonicdeathmonk8 @TestifyDVon Maybe a shift to @TNAWrestlingInc to work with @bullyray5150 ??? No matter what's next, it'll be amazing. Thanks for all that you do. @TestifyDVon Maybe a shift to @TNAWrestlingInc to work with @bullyray5150??? No matter what's next, it'll be amazing. Thanks for all that you do. https://t.co/jGMq3Q8oC2

Angel Garza @AngelGarzaWwe twitter.com/testifydvon/st… D-von Dudley HOF @TestifyDVon The company (wwe)and I have decided to parted ways, and feel this is the best Decision for all parties it’s been a pleasure and an honor to work with the young talent when bubba as well as everyone over in NXT. As well as working with some of the best producers in the world. The company (wwe)and I have decided to parted ways, and feel this is the best Decision for all parties it’s been a pleasure and an honor to work with the young talent when bubba as well as everyone over in NXT. As well as working with some of the best producers in the world. All the best!!! You are a great coach and friend!! And we both know who you need to thank and you need to give special credits All the best!!! You are a great coach and friend!! And we both know who you need to thank and you need to give special credits 😉😂😂 twitter.com/testifydvon/st…

🤘🏽UCHI☝🏽 @TheRealUchi D-von Dudley HOF @TestifyDVon The company (wwe)and I have decided to parted ways, and feel this is the best Decision for all parties it’s been a pleasure and an honor to work with the young talent when bubba as well as everyone over in NXT. As well as working with some of the best producers in the world. The company (wwe)and I have decided to parted ways, and feel this is the best Decision for all parties it’s been a pleasure and an honor to work with the young talent when bubba as well as everyone over in NXT. As well as working with some of the best producers in the world. Bout to get the tables somewhere else lol twitter.com/testifydvon/st… Bout to get the tables somewhere else lol twitter.com/testifydvon/st…

Former WWE manager commented on Vince McMahon's return to the company

The last year has been a rollercoaster journey for Vince McMahon and WWE fans. The 77-year-old came under investigation from the company's board of directors following misconduct allegations. He announced his retirement from pro wrestling following the allegations.

However, Vince returned from retirement a few days back. He was soon unanimously reinstated as the Executive Chairman, sending shockwaves through the wrestling world.

Teddy Long, a former WWE manager, commented on the turn of events on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine. Here's what he had to say:

"Well, in my opinion, I think this was good for him. I think he needed some rest. He was a workhorse. 24/7, all that he did was wrestling. So I think him getting away and getting some rest cause he hates sleep. He once told me that sleep was his enemy. So maybe him taking a break and getting away, maybe got a chance to rest, get some sleep, and get his thoughts backs together because, I mean, we all need that rest. That rest is really important. Now he got his thoughts together and he's ready to kick it back in gear," said Teddy Long.

There have been a lot of changes in the company's staff since Vince McMahon's return. Given his past track record, one can definitely expect the trend to continue in the coming time.

Do NOT try this at home. These banned wrestling moves can cause real life damage.

Poll : 0 votes