"They have too much talent" - 62-year-old reveals why WWE must cut down its roster (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes WWE must cut down its bloated roster and retain only those they believe would be an integral part of the company's future.

It's no secret that the global juggernaut employs hundreds of wrestlers across its three brands (RAW, NXT, SmackDown), with many more in the Performance Centre. Though WWE undertook cost-cutting measures and released plenty of talents from 2020-2022, the roster is still stacked with many athletes.

On the recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo argued that WWE was employing more performers than it needed. The wrestling veteran explained that the promotion needs to identify those who would feature in their future plans and respectfully bid farewell to those who don't.

Russo also mentioned that any talented athlete wouldn't find it hard to find work outside the promotion if they possessed the skills to make it big.

"We see these television shows, and we see there's a lot of fat. They have too much talent. You need to decide who your players are, and that's your show. We talk about this all the time. There's way too many names on that roster. And listen, here's the bottom line. I don't like to see anybody lose their jobs. But the bottom line is this. If you're talented, you're going to find a job. You're gonna wind up working somewhere else or doing something else. So it's business, that's all it is," said Vince Russo. [2:32 - 3:06]

Vince Russo is not a fan of WWE star Johnny Gargano

On an earlier episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo didn't mince any words before sharing his thoughts on Johnny Gargano's WWE run. Russo added that while the hardcore fans were aware of what Gargano was capable of, it was hard for the casual viewers to take him seriously owing to his physique.

"Bro, I'm not talking about the marks. I'm talking about the casual fans at home watching this show. They are looking at this guy come out, and they are just like, 'Come on, bro, who's this guy going to beat?' That's your casual wrestling fan," said Vince Russo.

Gargano has been absent from WWE TV since May due to an injury, though he has competed in a handful of matches on live events against Omos.

