"They owe him a lot" - Wrestling veteran names top WWE legends who would never turn against Vince McMahon

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about some major stars who stayed loyal to Vince McMahon. He noted that these stars would stick by the promoter through tough times.

McMahon recently celebrated his 80th birthday. The party was held at New York's Gotham Hall. Several current WWE stars, such as Miz & Maryse, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, R-Truth, and John Cena, attended the event. Wrestling legends like The Undertaker, Kane, Sgt. Slaughter, Michelle McCool, Jerry "The King" Lawler, and Gerald Brisco were also invited.

During a recent episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran noted that popular stars like Kane, John Cena, and The Undertaker were staunch supporters of Vince McMahon. Dutch Mantell mentioned that these stars owed their success to the former Chairman and would therefore never go against him.

However, the former manager wondered if they would still stick with him if McMahon had committed a grave crime, such as murdering someone.

"I would say that John Cena, Kane, and Undertaker, they never turned against Vince, ever. They owe him a lot. But then again, what if he had killed somebody? Really, just murdered him. Do you think it would be the same situation? They would still stand by Vince?"

Dutch Mantell reacted to Vince McMahon's birthday bash

While speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran noted that he had close ties to some of the invitees at Vince McMahon's party. He detailed that he discovered Kane back in the day and also served as a mentor to The Undertaker.

Mantell noted that he would have enjoyed being part of the event and could have spoken about it later on the podcast.

With more and more WWE stars getting close to McMahon, it will be interesting to see if the former boss can find a way back to the company.

