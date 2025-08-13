"They did this on purpose?" - WWE veteran questions major Triple H blunder (Exclusive)

The first-ever two-night historic WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event took place earlier this month, but a major name was curiously missing. While some believe that it was a deliberate move by Triple H, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell is not quite sure.

Ad

The missing person being talked about is Bret 'The Hitman' Hart, who was apparently told that there wasn't room to seat him at SummerSlam. This led to heated discussion in the pro wrestling community, with people questioning whether it was an intentional snub. According to Dutch Mantell, it was likely just a mistake.

However, the WWE veteran did have his doubts as well. Speaking on UnSKripted, he had the following to say when Dr. Chris Featherstone brought up the topic.

Ad

Trending

"That just had to be, uh, that just had to be a mistake. (...) Conspiracy theories, that's what we are gonna get into here. Are you saying, are you trying to imply, Chris, that they did this on purpose?" [7:11 onwards]

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

You can check out the full comments here:

Ad

Bill Apter also spoke about the incident in WWE

According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, Bret Hart was a part of the invitation list for WWE SummerSlam.

Speaking on the same episode of UnSKripted, Apter had the following observations to make. He was in disbelief when confronted with the possibility that the snub was a deliberate move by Triple H.

"They had him on the invitation list, and I had seen him in Vegas. They had him on the invitation list but when it came down to the guys that they were gonna show on camera, like the front rows and everything like this, they said they didn't have room for him. How could they have done that? It's Bret Hart." [7:34 onwards]

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen if Bret Hart will have any further comments to make on the topic.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!