"They did this on purpose?" - WWE veteran questions major Triple H blunder (Exclusive)

The first-ever two-night historic WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event took place earlier this month, but a major name was curiously missing. While some believe that it was a deliberate move by Triple H, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell is not quite sure.
The missing person being talked about is Bret 'The Hitman' Hart, who was apparently told that there wasn't room to seat him at SummerSlam. This led to heated discussion in the pro wrestling community, with people questioning whether it was an intentional snub. According to Dutch Mantell, it was likely just a mistake.
However, the WWE veteran did have his doubts as well. Speaking on UnSKripted, he had the following to say when Dr. Chris Featherstone brought up the topic.
"That just had to be, uh, that just had to be a mistake. (...) Conspiracy theories, that's what we are gonna get into here. Are you saying, are you trying to imply, Chris, that they did this on purpose?" [7:11 onwards]
You can check out the full comments here:
Bill Apter also spoke about the incident in WWE
According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, Bret Hart was a part of the invitation list for WWE SummerSlam.
Speaking on the same episode of UnSKripted, Apter had the following observations to make. He was in disbelief when confronted with the possibility that the snub was a deliberate move by Triple H.
"They had him on the invitation list, and I had seen him in Vegas. They had him on the invitation list but when it came down to the guys that they were gonna show on camera, like the front rows and everything like this, they said they didn't have room for him. How could they have done that? It's Bret Hart." [7:34 onwards]
As of now, it remains to be seen if Bret Hart will have any further comments to make on the topic.
