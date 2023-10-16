"They have put it in everybody's mind" - 62-year-old says Roman Reigns must face former WWE Champion at WrestleMania 40 (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently stated that if WWE did not book Roman Reigns vs. The Rock for WrestleMania 40, it is bound to disappoint fans.

Last month, The Brahma Bull made an unexpected appearance on SmackDown, raising fans' hopes that he would also return to the ring soon. Moreover, he also spoke about how a match between him and Roman Reigns was locked for WrestleMania 39, but it was canceled as they couldn't find the right story.

However, The Rock did reveal that he was open to facing his cousin at 'Mania 40 next year. On Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer mentioned that even after all the teases, if the company fails to deliver the dream match between The Rock and Roman Reigns, it will surely disappoint fans.

"They have kinda teased it now, and they have put it in everybody's mind. So I don't know how you don't do it and it not being a disappointment. You kind of planted that seed now, and it's not going to be that and Reigns and Cody?" said Vince Russo. [0:35 - 0:55]

Bully Ray on The Rock and not Cody Rhodes challenging Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

Recently, on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray stated that though Cody earned the spot to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, things could change if The Rock's schedule opened up.

The WWE legend feels the promotion could make tons of money by booking a dream match between the cousins.

"Personally, I believe Cody has earned the right to be the headline. Not deserved, earned. But [The] Rock is the bigger headline (...) This discussion reminds me of the movie '12 Angry Men,' where it seemed like the verdict was so obvious in the beginning, but by the time they got to it, and they actually discussed it and talked it out, the jury completely flipped," said Bully Ray.

While it's anyone's guess who would face Reigns at The Grandest Stage of Them All, for now, it looks like his new challenger is LA Knight, as evidenced by the events on SmackDown.

