"They're creatively bankrupt" - Wrestling veteran blasts WWE for pointless booking with Bianca Belair (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Dakota Kai facing off against Bianca Belair on RAW.

Belair put on an athletic show against Kai. The Damage CTRL member was no match for the RAW Women's Champion and soon fell victim to a resounding K.O.D., and her dreams of beating the champ came to an end.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that WWE should be working on building up Dakota Kai. He detailed that fans hardly knew anything about Kai, and the creative team should have been trying to push her story out to the audience.

"We obviously know the outcome of the match. Rather than even have the match, let's do some character-building with both of them. Not everything has to be a match. We know nothing about Dakota Kai. I know nothing, zero. I know she's got an English accent, I know she likes to dye her hair different colors, and I know she was in NXT. That's all I know and how long has she been on TV? Again, they're creatively bankrupt. That's the problem man when you have wrestlers involved in creative." [33:05 - 33:50]

Russo feels the match did not help Dakota Kai or Bianca Belair

During the same conversation, Russo detailed that the match was meaningless because the fans already knew beforehand that there was no chance that Dakota would beat Bianca Belair.

"Who got over in this match? Bianca Belair didn't get over because you knew she was going to win the match. Dakota didn't get over because she lost another match. So who did you get over? Nobody." [34:10 - 34:28]

Russo also pointed out that both stars got nothing out of the match, and it didn't help further any angle whatsoever.

