"They're either stubborn or they're blind," "That is so wrong" - Major WWE decision following Liv Morgan injury under fire from veterans

WWE Superstar and Judgment Day member Liv Morgan is currently out of in-ring competition due to a major injury. Wrestling veterans Vince Russo and Jonathan Coachman recently discussed Morgan's injury on their podcast.

Ad

On the June 16, 2025, edition of WWE RAW, Liv Morgan locked horns with Kairi Sane in a singles match. The bout ended abruptly after the former Women's World Champion suffered an unfortunate injury. Since then, she has not been seen on WWE TV, and according to multiple reports, Morgan might be out of action for a few months.

During a recent edition of The Coach & Bro Show on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios, Vince Russo said that the Triple H-led creative team is keeping Liv Morgan off TV because it wants a big pop from fans whenever she returns in the future, which he thought was wrong.

Ad

Trending

"'We're gonna put her on the shelf. We know we're gonna have [the] same old, same old mediocre programming, but we've got that Liv card in the back pocket to get that pop six months [down the line].' That is so wrong in so many ways. You want the pop every single week. You're gonna forfeit months of her being on TV, Coach, for the big pop of her return. That's insanity, Coach," Russo said. [0:01-0:29]

Ad

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

Jonathan Coachman agreed with Russo, saying that he believes the Triple H-led creative team was "blind," as it couldn't see the star power Liv Morgan brought to the current roster.

"It really [is the wrong way to go about it], especially when they're in a position, and this almost tells me that they're either stubborn or they're blind to what's really going on. One of my favorite lines, as you know, is, 'There is no substitute for star power.' And right now, they have, to me, about three or four women tops that move the needle a little bit, and they have probably five to seven men... And Liv is one of those three or four people," Coachman added. [1:49-2:16]

Ad

Check out the video below:

Ad

WWE star Liv Morgan was reportedly set to team up with Dominik Mysterio in a Mixed Tag Team Match

According to a recent report from Cory Hays of BodySlam, Liv Morgan was supposed to team up with Dominik Mysterio for a huge Mixed Tag Team Match against Finn Balor and Roxanne Perez, but plans were dropped after The Miracle Kid suffered an injury.

Ad

"One of the plans included further turmoil within [The] Judgment Day, leading to Liv and Dominik facing off against Roxanne and Finn."

Check out the report below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

It remains to be seen when Liv Morgan will return to in-ring competition on WWE TV.

Please credit The Coach & Bro Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More