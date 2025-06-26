"They're either stubborn or they're blind," "That is so wrong" - Major WWE decision following Liv Morgan injury under fire from veterans

WWE Superstar and Judgment Day member Liv Morgan is currently out of in-ring competition due to a major injury. Wrestling veterans Vince Russo and Jonathan Coachman recently discussed Morgan's injury on their podcast.
On the June 16, 2025, edition of WWE RAW, Liv Morgan locked horns with Kairi Sane in a singles match. The bout ended abruptly after the former Women's World Champion suffered an unfortunate injury. Since then, she has not been seen on WWE TV, and according to multiple reports, Morgan might be out of action for a few months.
During a recent edition of The Coach & Bro Show on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios, Vince Russo said that the Triple H-led creative team is keeping Liv Morgan off TV because it wants a big pop from fans whenever she returns in the future, which he thought was wrong.
"'We're gonna put her on the shelf. We know we're gonna have [the] same old, same old mediocre programming, but we've got that Liv card in the back pocket to get that pop six months [down the line].' That is so wrong in so many ways. You want the pop every single week. You're gonna forfeit months of her being on TV, Coach, for the big pop of her return. That's insanity, Coach," Russo said. [0:01-0:29]
Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE
Jonathan Coachman agreed with Russo, saying that he believes the Triple H-led creative team was "blind," as it couldn't see the star power Liv Morgan brought to the current roster.
"It really [is the wrong way to go about it], especially when they're in a position, and this almost tells me that they're either stubborn or they're blind to what's really going on. One of my favorite lines, as you know, is, 'There is no substitute for star power.' And right now, they have, to me, about three or four women tops that move the needle a little bit, and they have probably five to seven men... And Liv is one of those three or four people," Coachman added. [1:49-2:16]
Check out the video below:
WWE star Liv Morgan was reportedly set to team up with Dominik Mysterio in a Mixed Tag Team Match
According to a recent report from Cory Hays of BodySlam, Liv Morgan was supposed to team up with Dominik Mysterio for a huge Mixed Tag Team Match against Finn Balor and Roxanne Perez, but plans were dropped after The Miracle Kid suffered an injury.
"One of the plans included further turmoil within [The] Judgment Day, leading to Liv and Dominik facing off against Roxanne and Finn."
Check out the report below:
It remains to be seen when Liv Morgan will return to in-ring competition on WWE TV.
Please credit The Coach & Bro Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.