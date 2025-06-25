Liv Morgan was set to turn babyface for blockbuster WWE match before her injury - Reports

Liv Morgan's injury has had a massive effect on WWE, with several perfectly laid out plans thrown out of the window. One of them seemingly was a babyface turn.

The Judgment Day member suffered a separated shoulder seconds into her match against Kairi Sane on RAW last week. WWE has confirmed that she will be out for a few months, with the timing proving to be deeply unfortunate for her and the company.

While feuds against IYO SKY and Nikki Bella had already begun, Liv Morgan was also set for a blockbuster mixed tag team match. According to Cory Hays of BodySlam, WWE was planning for her and Dominik Mysterio to face Roxanne Perez and Finn Balor. This essentially would have meant a babyface turn for the on-screen couple:

"One of the plans included further turmoil within Judgment Day leading to Liv and Dominik facing off against Roxanne and Finn"

WrestleVotes had previously reported the mixed tag team match was being planned for SummerSlam 2025. However, for now, WWE will have to move ahead with Perez's inclusion in The Judgment Day's business without Morgan present.

Roxanne Perez set to replace Liv Morgan as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion

In a natural turn of events, Roxanne Perez will take Liv Morgan's spot in her tag team with Raquel Rodriguez, as reported by PWInsider. While not official yet, WWE might be waiting until after Night of Champions to announce the continuation of The Judgment Day's reign with the Women's Tag Team Titles.

In Liv's absence, Roxanne may also attempt to steam Dominik Mysterio from her just like what happened a year ago. This could go multiple ways. WWE can go ahead with their reported plans once Morgan returns, with her and Dirty Dom turning babyface to feud with Perez and Finn Balor.

However, just like last year, Mysterio may choose to leave his current girlfriend for someone new. He did it to Rhea Ripley, so Liv Morgan might not be safe. It remains to be seen what will happen once she is back from her injury. Either way, expect some interesting developments within The Judgment Day until that happens.

