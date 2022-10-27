Shotzi is happy to return to WWE NXT anytime they want her to.

Last week, the former NXT Superstar returned to the brand to announce that she would host Halloween Havoc. She even wrestled a match against Lash Legend last night.

This was her first appearance on NXT since June of 2021 when she and Ember Moon lost a three-way tag team match to Io Shirai and Zoey Stark.

The SmackDown Superstar was a guest this week on WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about working in NXT as of late, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion put the crowd over and declared them to be the best part of the brand.

"That’s the best part about NXT is the crowd. It’s like a family there," she said. "They’re loyal, they come to every show, so it was good to be back in front of them."

Shotzi wants to work more Halloween Havocs than Elvira

Last Saturday night was Shotzi's second appearance at Halloween Havoc, but that doesn't seem to be enough for her. She seems to have aimed for the lofty goal of topping the legendary horror icon Elvira.

Elvira has appeared at three Halloween Havoc events thus far, and if Shotzi appears at the event next year, she will tie her for the same number of appearances.

"I have a goal because Elvira is my idol, and she was part of three Halloween Havocs, so I would love to top her," she revealed. [H/T: Fightful]

For those who are curious, Elvira's appearances at Halloween Havoc occurred when the event was part of WCW. Elvira appeared on the show from 1989 to 1991.

What do you make of Blackheart's comments? Have you enjoyed her recent return to WWE NXT? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

