"They're worried that I'm going to hurt their mother" - WWE Hall of Famer says three of his kids don't talk to him anymore

Beyond the bright spotlight, working in WWE and the pro wrestling industry can sometimes take a toll on a wrestler's life. Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently revealed that he isn't in contact with three of his children.

Widely considered one of the greatest heels in WWE history, Jake Roberts had a tough time with drug and alcohol addiction, which eventually led to his personal life spiraling out of control. Although Roberts has been doing great in recent years, he's still making amends with his family members.

Out of his eight children, the WWE Hall of Famer admitted that he doesn't have the best of relations with three of his kids. Roberts, though, hopes to earn the trust of his children again sooner rather than later, as he stated during an interview with DJ Vlad:

"The fourth one, we just had a disagreement, that's all. The other three, they don't want anything to do with me yet. But it's coming. It's coming. They're just waiting to see what I do. They want to see if what I do is real. You know, they love their mother very much, and they're worried that I'm going to hurt their mother. But that's not happening." [2:30 - 2:58]

WWE legend Jake "The Snake" Roberts on completing eleven years of sobriety

The 67-year-old WWE veteran has had a lengthy battle with substance abuse problems, and thankfully for his ardent supporters, Roberts has succeeded in staying clean for 11 years.

For an addict, staying away from drugs and alcohol can seem daunting and seemingly impossible even for a day, and Jake Roberts has commendably been sober for over a decade. When asked what has kept him going all these years, "The Snake" said he loved the "fresh new life" since he gave up all his vices.

Jake Roberts explained that he loved interacting with fans at wrestling conventions and received strength by sharing his story and message with the world and the people who need it the most.

He continued:

"Yeah, it's incredible [on being 11 years sober]. I think what's kept me sober is the joy that I'm having with this fresh new life, where everything is good, where I like me. And I like what I do. I like who I'm helping. I enjoy doing signings, man, and listening to these people's stories [about] how I affected them in their lives and when did they see me first. What were they doing, with grandad or with dad, or whatever, you know, hearing these stories and watching their smiles. That's something I never experienced before." [3:37 - 4:20]

