"They reek of AWESOMENESS" - Fans lose their minds as Edge poses with current AEW star at a hockey game

Fans have lost their minds as Edge was reunited with Christian at a hockey game.

Edge and Christian were among the most popular tag teams in the '90s and early 2000s. Fans loved the duo for the funny antics and shenanigans. They were even able to capture the tag team titles on multiple occasions. However, once their tag team alliance ended, both men went their separate ways.

Currently, the Rated-R Superstar works for WWE, and Christian works for AEW, which means an in-ring reunion seems unlikely. Therefore, fans lost their minds when both men met up at a hockey game.

Wrestling fans quickly responded to the photo, referencing their days as a tag team.

ArsonJudge @Arson_Judge44 @Christian4Peeps Was this taken as part of the 5 second pose for those with flash photography? @Christian4Peeps Was this taken as part of the 5 second pose for those with flash photography?

Lui Iaccino @YYZ_416Toronto @Christian4Peeps You two have come a long way from when you started years ago I just want to say Thank You for entertaining the wrestling fans way to go men @Christian4Peeps You two have come a long way from when you started years ago I just want to say Thank You for entertaining the wrestling fans way to go men

Rich @LUNCHBOX5150 @Christian4Peeps For the benefit of those with flash photography...... @Christian4Peeps For the benefit of those with flash photography......

WaveBird @flying_mason @Christian4Peeps Bring your brother home, Jay. The peeps want to see E&C one more time in AEW. @Christian4Peeps Bring your brother home, Jay. The peeps want to see E&C one more time in AEW.

bob waldridge @bigbadbob7171 @Christian4Peeps They need to end their career together in WWE @Christian4Peeps They need to end their career together in WWE

Edge revealed he has one more year left in him

Ever since he returned, Edge has made it clear that he only has a limited amount of time left in the ring. While The Rated-R Superstar hinted at retiring this year, he recently revealed that he still has a year left in him.

During a recent episode of Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he still has a year left in his career.

"I got a little wish list of things that are still to do, but it's not long, and neither is the time. At most, I might have another year in me, to be able to do it at this level and still be able to do it at an elite level where I can still hang, where I got to get in with Austin Theory who is twenty-five and he wasn't born when I had my first match in WWE," he said. [1:10:10-1:10:27]

The Hall of Famer can still wrestle at the highest level possible. Hence, it would be a shame to see him retire while he can still deliver incredible performances.

