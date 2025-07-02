"They are relieved of their duties'' - Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis receive hilarious message from fellow WWE employee

Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis were on WWE RAW a couple of days ago, and had an announcement regarding the upcoming all-women's Evolution Premium Live Event in Atlanta on Sunday, July 13.

Pearce and Aldis announced that at Evolution, several female stars would compete in a Battle Royal, with the winner getting a world championship match at Clash in Paris on August 31.

Before Monday's show, WWE asked fans to predict on social media what announcement the RAW and SmackDown General Managers would make, drawing a hilarious response from Chelsea Green.

The former Women's United States Champion predicted that Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis would vacate their current roles and Green would take their place.

"That they are relieved of their duties and I am now your general manager!!!!!!!!! HAHAHHAA," the SmackDown Superstar wrote on X.

Green doesn't often see eye-to-eye with both Pearce and Aldis, with the two GMs even trolling her at times.

Lyra Valkyria wants Adam Pearce to 'do the right thing' on RAW

Lyra Valkyria took on Bayley on Monday, with the winner getting a rematch against Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

The two stars had not been on the same page and attempted to settle their differences in the ring, but the match ended in a draw after the two pinned each other simultaneously. Their battle continued outside the ring, and they had to be separated before things got out of control.

Valkyria took to X and sent a message to Adam Pearce, telling him that she should get the rematch with The Man for the title, instead of Bayley.

"Clearly on top. Opponent clearly outwrestled and trapped beneath me. Tonight I earned the rematch Imam due for MY Intercontinental Womens Championship. @ScrapDaddyAP Do the right thing," she wrote on X.

It will be interesting to see what decision the RAW GM takes and how he handles the situation.

