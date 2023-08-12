"They sh*t on him when he started" - Hall of Famer Ric Flair opens up about 20-time WWE champion's early days

16-time World Champion Ric Flair recently addressed his admiration for a certain wrestling legend. He particularly got into how WWE gave him a hard time during his early days.

The Hall of Famer spoke about The Miz, who has been a WWE Champion (x2), Intercontinental Champion (x8), United States Champion (x2), WWE Tag Team Champion (x4), SmackDown Tag Team Champion (x2) and World Tag Team Champion (x2).

The Miz made his main roster debut on the blue brand in 2006, and it wasn't the smoothest of beginnings. His journey to becoming a 2-time Grand Slam Champion has been a rollercoaster.

While speaking on This Past Weekend podcast, The Nature Boy highly appreciated the 42-year-old star, stating that he cares a great deal about the business. Flair also noted how the Stamford-based company did not care about The Miz's potential post his debut.

According to Ric Flair, The A-Lister has a gift of turning anything into gold, right from cutting promos to putting on an impeccable wrestling show.

"He's a great kid, man. He's a guy that really cares for the business, man. And they sh*t on him when he started. They gave him a tough time. That's bullsh*t. The guys that bully, I got no time for that. But he's a wonderful kid, and he's made the most of it. And I'm going to tell you the truth. Whatever they hand him, he makes work," he said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Check out the full episode below:

Ric Flair took a shot at Roman Reigns

The WWE Hall of Famer took the opportunity to take a shot at the current Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

Flair shared a picture with wrestling legend Haku, with the caption stating that the veteran was the "Real Tribal Chief." The Nature Boy also mentioned that even Reigns wouldn't argue against it.

"The REAL Tribal Chief! I Don’t Think @romanreigns Will Argue With That! WOOOOO!" - he wrote.

Check out Ric Flair's Instagram post below:

As of now, Roman Reigns has not responded to the 16-time World Champion's post. It will be interesting to see what the Head of the Table has to say about the "Real Tribal Chief."

