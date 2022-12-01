"They are stronger than ever" - 35-year-old WWE Superstar says that The Bloodline is unbeatable after historic win at WarGames

At the recently concluded Survivor Series WarGames premium live event, The Bloodline secured a historic win, courtesy of Sami Zayn and Jey Uso's alliance.

Speaking on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, SmackDown star Santos Escobar spoke about Roman Reigns' faction being unbeatable at the moment. According to the 35-year-old, the faction is stronger than ever with Zayn finally being accepted by The Tribal Chief and his Right Hand Man.

"Absolutely, yes and I was somewhat hesitant that Sami would achieve that acceptance from Head of the Table because like I said, now that he's got it, they are stronger than ever. Did you see what happened with Jey? They accepted him too. Now, they're unbeatable," said Santos Escobar. [1:03:14-1:03:35]

At WarGames, Zayn betrayed his long-term friend, Kevin Owens. The Prizefighter had previously tried his best to have The Honorary Uce stab The Bloodline in the back.

During the closing stages of the match, Zayn hit Owens with a low blow and followed up with a Helluva Kick. This allowed Jey to hit a splash from the top rope to secure the win.

Booker T believes The Rock could be the one to take the Undisputed WWE Universal Title from The Bloodline

Over the last couple of years, The Bloodline has done its best to ensure that the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship remains within the family and around Roman Reigns' waist.

However, WWE commentator and veteran, Booker T, believes that The Rock could be the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

Speaking on his Reality of Wrestling podcast, Booker mentioned how The Great One could win the title upon his return. He said:

"Can you smell what I'm cooking baby? [Should The Rock beat Reigns for the title?] I don't know, you know what I mean? It could be one of those things like when I won the title at Reality of Wrestling and just left it in the ring, just had to show him. It could be one of those type of deals, you know what I mean?"

It remains to be seen what's next in line for The Bloodline after their emphatic victory at Survivor Series WarGames.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit WWE's The Bump and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

