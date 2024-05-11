"They are not telling you everything" - Veteran shares observation about WWE after latest Bloodline twists (Exclusive)

The Bloodline saga has no end in sight, as Solo Sikoa is seemingly leading a new version of the legendary faction in WWE. Following this week's SmackDown, Dutch Mantell noted how the company had expertly left many questions unanswered and urged fans to read between the lines.

As seen on the blue brand, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman were involved in a tense backstage exchange. While Heyman expressed his concerns about Sikoa's growing power in The Bloodline, the former NXT star fired back and claimed he'd spoken to Roman Reigns after WrestleMania. According to Sikoa, Heyman is his "Wiseman" now.

While Dutch Mantell found the segment a little long, he enjoyed WWE's handling of it and how they forced viewers to think about what's next.

Mantell had observed that WWE, in recent times, had placed more emphasis on unpredictable storytelling.

"It went a while, but they look at each other, and they give the viewers time to react to it. You know, everybody's thinking now. That's the biggest difference I've seen in WWE programming now; they are letting the viewers do the thinking, too. They are not telling you everything. It's kind of like filling in the blanks. That's the fun part about wrestling, to predict what they are going to do." [From 53:54 to 54:23]

Check out the entire episode below:

Dutch Mantell said that while WWE shows fans a general direction, as they have done with The Bloodline, it is up to the fanbase to connect the dots as we enter another exciting phase in one of the best wrestling stories ever told.

Mantell was confident that WWE would find the ideal endgame to it all, but what could that be? Only time will tell.

Please credit Sportskeeda wrestling and embed the exclusive video while using any of the quotes from this article.

