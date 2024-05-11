  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Solo Sikoa
  • "They are not telling you everything" - Veteran shares observation about WWE after latest Bloodline twists (Exclusive)

"They are not telling you everything" - Veteran shares observation about WWE after latest Bloodline twists (Exclusive)

By Lennard Surrao
Modified May 11, 2024 13:03 GMT
Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa on SmackDown.
Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa on SmackDown. (Image credits: Screenshot via WWE's YouTube)

The Bloodline saga has no end in sight, as Solo Sikoa is seemingly leading a new version of the legendary faction in WWE. Following this week's SmackDown, Dutch Mantell noted how the company had expertly left many questions unanswered and urged fans to read between the lines.

As seen on the blue brand, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman were involved in a tense backstage exchange. While Heyman expressed his concerns about Sikoa's growing power in The Bloodline, the former NXT star fired back and claimed he'd spoken to Roman Reigns after WrestleMania. According to Sikoa, Heyman is his "Wiseman" now.

While Dutch Mantell found the segment a little long, he enjoyed WWE's handling of it and how they forced viewers to think about what's next.

Mantell had observed that WWE, in recent times, had placed more emphasis on unpredictable storytelling.

"It went a while, but they look at each other, and they give the viewers time to react to it. You know, everybody's thinking now. That's the biggest difference I've seen in WWE programming now; they are letting the viewers do the thinking, too. They are not telling you everything. It's kind of like filling in the blanks. That's the fun part about wrestling, to predict what they are going to do." [From 53:54 to 54:23]

Check out the entire episode below:

youtube-cover

Dutch Mantell said that while WWE shows fans a general direction, as they have done with The Bloodline, it is up to the fanbase to connect the dots as we enter another exciting phase in one of the best wrestling stories ever told.

Mantell was confident that WWE would find the ideal endgame to it all, but what could that be? Only time will tell.

Please credit Sportskeeda wrestling and embed the exclusive video while using any of the quotes from this article.

Do you love to play crosswords, Wordle or other exciting games? We'd like to connect with you. Fill the form here!

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी