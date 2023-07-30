"They weren't over for three months" - Former manager compares LA Knight to WWE legends (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently discussed LA Knight's rising popularity in WWE and wondered if he would be able to sustain his momentum in the long run.

One of the most unexpected success stories in WWE in recent memory has been the unlikely rise of LA Knight. Many had written him off due to his disastrous run as Max Dupri. However, being the seasoned performer, the 40-year-old redeemed himself and is on the cusp of megastardom on SmackDown today.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo stated though he was garnering loud cheers, Knight was catering to a niche audience. The wrestling veteran thinks LA Knight wouldn't become the face of the company.

Vince Russo also believes that fans cheering the SmackDown star was momentary and that his hype would soon die down.

"It's like he's over to the niche audience. LA Knight is not going to do the Subway commercials. I promise you. LA Knight is not gonna be on the Jimmy Kimmel Show. I promise you. I have talked about the phenomena of the 'Flavor of the Week.' Every three weeks, 'Okay, let's get on the same page. For the next three weeks, it's gonna be this guy,'" said Vince Russo.

Furthermore, the former WWE head writer stated that he has worked with the guys like The Undertaker and Mick Foley, who kept themselves relevant for decades.

"Then we're gonna move on to this guy. Bro, I have worked with people who were over for decades. The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart. They weren't over for three months." [3:48 - 4:36]

Bill Apter still thinks WWE Superstar LA Knight should become the Mr. Money in the Bank

On the previous episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter reiterated how LA Knight should have won the Men's MITB match.

Though Apter acknowledges that Damian Priest was great and is bound to become a World Champion, he still feels WWE should have given what the fans wanted and allowed Knight to unhook the briefcase.

"Why didn't have him win the Money in the Bank? The fans wanted it. It was he (Damian Priest) and LA Knight at the top of that thing, and they wanted LA Knight. Again, I think Damian Priest is fabulous, and he's gonna be a World Champion, but why didn't they have LA Knight win to appease the fans because he's over every place the WWE goes?" said Bill Apter.

LA Knight has two major matches lined up next week. First, he would take on Sheamus on SmackDown and then participate in a Battle Royal at SummerSlam.

