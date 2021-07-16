"They told me that my wife was going to die" - Kalisto on suffering depression over wrong diagnosis  

Kalisto (aka Samuray Del Sol) was released from WWE earlier this year as part of company-wide budget cuts. The former United States champion recently sat down for an hour-long interview with Lucha Libre Online's Michael Morales Torres, where he discussed several topics surrounding his career and personal life.

Kalisto endured a very challenging phase during the latter half of his WWE career when his wife, Abigail Rodriguez, was wrongly diagnosed with a brain tumor. The 34-year-old star slipped into depression as he anxiously waited for two months to receive the accurate results of his wife's medical tests.

The uncertainty surrounding his wife's health took a toll on Kalisto's work as he couldn't focus on improving his standing in the WWE. Kalisto even signed a contract extension with the company shortly after his injury, and he recalled contracting COVID-19 around the same time.

The former Lucha House Party member was unwell for seven days with a high fever, and his shoulder problems made matters worse. Kalisto recovered and began building up a buff physique in preparation for an in-ring comeback.

"They told me that my wife was going to die. I think I also got COVID-19 when I got hurt. I signed my new contract one Friday of 2019. I injured myself that Sunday," Kalisto revealed. "I returned to Orlando and told my wife that I was not feeling well. She took me to the hospital and had a fever of 105 (Degrees Fahrenheit), plus my shoulder and everything, and well, It lasted like seven days, very ugly situation."

"I was stressed for months because my wife was misdiagnosed. The doctors thought she had a brain tumor, and I had spent almost two months waiting for the results. I was working, without knowing it, my wife was going to die. They had us waiting a month and a half. I am good at what I do, but I was still not well. I was blocking myself from improving and many other things."

The Luchador hit the gym, and the results were there for all to see when he returned to WWE TV at the end of last year, unveiling an impressive new look.

"I couldn't go to the doctor or anything because when it hit me, nobody knew it was the COVID; when it hit me, it hit me hard. I was mentally somewhere else," he added. "After that, I began to focus on myself. That's when I returned with a different body and a different look."

Everything was fine: Kalisto on his wife's medical condition

Kalisto revealed that his wife was dealing with a gluten allergy, and there was never a reason to worry. However, the former NXT star couldn't catch a break as he suffered a shoulder injury in December 2019.

"Everything was fine. It was that she has allergy to gluten. We began to discover that, and after that, the bottle, the face thing happened to me, it hurt me, and it was at the Staples Center that I burst my shoulder," Kalisto added.

"The injury lasted like eight months. I had to be out (of action), but everything that happened to me, I would've stayed away anyway. (H/t Lucha Libre Online)

Initially tipped to be a successor to Rey Mysterio, Kalisto spent eight years in the WWE until his release in April 2021.

During the latest LLO interview, the former WWE star also opened up about the support he received from the company, his release, nixed matches and more.

