'They all turned on me' - Former WWE wrestlers points out one negative thing about John Cena's heel turn (Exclusive)

John Cena's heel turn after winning the Elimination Chamber at the titular event left a lot of fans shocked. However, in the weeks since his turn, many fans and former wrestlers have tried to make sense of the 17-time World Champion's decision.

Cena blamed his heel turn on the entire WWE Universe, calling his relationship with the fans 'toxic.' He claimed even after giving his all in the ring for over 20 years, he was still underappreciated by fans.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, former WWE wrestler EC3 pointed out the one negative thing about John Cena's heel turn. While he was okay with the overall decision to turn heel, he felt that WWE Champion shouldn't have blamed the fans for the fans:

"I mean one thing I don't, [it's] making it about the fans. I think its big to me. Be a heel, but don't be like they all turned on me," EC3 said. [From 4:42 onwards]

John Cena's heel turn has drawn a lot of eyeballs to WWE's product, making it one of the biggest reasons why WWE is so hot right now. Cena's first time turning over to the dark side in over 20 years has presented him with an opportunity to showcase one side that he hadn't been able to for so long and that seems like a perfect way for the wrestler to call it time on his iconic career.

