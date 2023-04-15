"They used to have age limits" - Wrestling veteran discusses whether LA Knight's age could be a problem for him in WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently discussed whether LA Knight's age would be a hindrance for him in the company.

Knight had a long run in IMPACT Wrestling as Eli Drake before joining NXT. In the developmental brand, he got over with the fans because of his great promo skills, backed up by some stellar performances inside the squared circle.

In a recent episode of Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that Knight looks great for his age. He mentioned that back in the day, WWE did look to get their stars young, but now age is not a big factor.

"He looks great. He really does. And he moves good. I don't think they're concerned about age. They're concerned about performance, which is the way it should be. They used to have age limits. They wanted to get them really young and by the time they get to 30, they were looking at them like they put them out to pasture." Mantell continued, "LA Knight. He looks great. I don't think age even factors into this." [From 38:23 to 39:30]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of SmackDown here.

Dutch Mantell feels LA Knight gives off Stone Cold vibes

During the same conversation, Mantell praised LA Knight and mentioned that the self-proclaimed Megastar has a Stone Cold Steve Austin vibe to him. The former WWE manager discussed how Knight was getting a stellar reception from the fans and could be a huge star if WWE used him properly.

"He kind of puts off a little bit of Stone Cold vibes to me. He goes, 'Hey let me talk at you' and people like that. I think he can go out there, and as the old saying goes, he can talk them into the building. You give him something hot and I think he's gonna take off and run," said Mantell.

Knight had a match against Xavier Woods this week on the blue brand but came up short. However, the feud is just heating up, and the two stars are far from settling their differences.

Do you think LA Knight has a big future in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Recommended Video Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Poll : 0 votes