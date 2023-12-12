"They've got him in a namby-pamby role" - Wrestling veteran criticizes how WWE has been booking CM Punk's return (Exclusive)

The former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels the Stamford-based company is playing it too safe with CM Punk, in turn, making him look like he has lost his edge.

This week on RAW, Punk cut a passionate promo, apologizing to the WWE Universe for walking out on them ten years ago. He said he was back to make things right and then proceeded to sign the contract to be an exclusive member of the red brand.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo detailed that WWE's booking was making Punk look weak. He mentioned that all of the star's promos were mild and missing the usual edgy jabs that he is known for.

"I'm gonna use the term again, bro. Right now, from what I've seen on Punk, and I've seen him three times now, they've got him in a namby-pamby role. He really is coming across as a guy walking on eggshells, afraid to say the wrong thing or do the wrong thing. There's no edge yet, I'm sure there will be. They're bringing him back way too lame." [From 28:22 onwards]

Things are heating up between CM Punk and Seth Rollins. The Best in the World made it clear that he had every intention of winning the 2024 Royal Rumble and going after the World Heavyweight Championship.

