"They have a vibe going on" - Sonya Deville on Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke's tag team

Sonya Deville recently spoke about Mandy Rose's WWE run since their high-stakes match at SummerSlam 2020. Sonya specifically addressed Mandy's partnership with Dana Brooke on Monday Night RAW.

Rose and Deville were two of the closest tag team partners in WWE. Their onscreen friendship eventually turned into a rivalry, which culminated at SummerSlam 2020. At the pay-per-view, Deville lost in a "No Disqualification Loser Leaves WWE" match against Rose. The latter has since then formed a new tag team with Dana Brooke on RAW. Meanwhile, Sonya has eased into her new role as an assistant to WWE official Adam Pearce.

Sonya Deville recently appeared as a guest on WWE's The Bump. She talked about how much Mandy Rose means to her in real life. Sonya also revealed that she wasn't exactly opposed to the idea of Mandy's tag team partnership with Dana Brooke.

"Mandy [Rose] always holds a special spot in my heart. I think she is incredible. I think she is strong, she is talented, she is beautiful. I do think she's a triple threat."

"They [Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose] have a vibe going on. I mean, they're both very fit, they're both very strong, both [are] beautiful. I like it. I'm into it. They don't have the dichotomy that me and Mandy have, but you know...[they're doing their thing]"

While Mandy Rose has been tag team partners with both Sonya Deville and Dana Brooke, she hasn't won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships yet. Dana and Sonya haven't yet won any titles in the promotion either.

Sonya Deville reveals her thoughts on a possible in-ring return

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose at SummerSlam 2020

On The Bump, Sonya Deville implied that she is enjoying her non-wrestling role on television at the moment. However, a return to in-ring action in WWE is certainly not out of the question for her.

"I like rocking my suits, my three-piece suits every week, and calling the shots. I think being in charge is something that kinda comes natural to me. I think I'm a born leader. So I like this new role. But you know, I'm Sonya Deville and I'm a fighter at the end of the day. Obviously I love to get down and get dirty and I like to kick a**. I'm sure everything will come full-circle eventually."

Sonya Deville is currently making some interesting decisions along with Adam Pearce on WWE television. It remains to be seen how her new role will shape up over the next few months.