"They wanted me to be Roman [Reigns]" - 39-year-old WWE star responds to recent backlash ahead of major title match at WrestleMania

A major WWE Superstar has fallen victim to immense criticism leading up to his massive championship match at WrestleMania 41. The 39-year-old has now addressed the backlash following this week's RAW.

Jey Uso won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match to punch his ticket to The Showcase of The Immortals. The Samoan star is now set to face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship next month. However, a portion of fans and critics online are expressing dissatisfaction with this booking and WWE's creative direction.

During an appearance on the RAW Recap podcast, The YEET Master recalled that during the early Bloodline days, fans wanted him to be like his cousin, Roman Reigns, and their strong support fueled his confidence for his singles run. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion asserted that The Bloodline arc represented his best work in response to negative feedback regarding his solo career.

"Run that whole Bloodline story back from day one. You'll get lost in the sauce like everybody else do. You know what I'm saying? They wanted me to be Roman [Reigns], like, they [fans] cheered for me hard. There was never no backlash at that moment. So I kinda know how to move and groove with the game. Hell yeah, it resonates with me, Uce, because that was my best body of work, for real and that gave me the confidence to do the singles thing. It gave me confidence on the microphone, Uce; it gave me confidence in front of the camera," he said. [From 31:59 to 32:38]

Jey Uso comments on concerns about his wrestling abilities in WWE

Main Event Jey has suffered awkward botches in the last two episodes of RAW. This has led to many doubting the 39-year-old star's wrestling skills just days before his WWE World Heavyweight Title match against The Ring General.

Speaking to Sam Roberts and Megan Morant in the same episode, Jey Uso admitted that numerous wrestlers were more skilled than him, yet he remained in a top position in the company.

"I feel like I act [and] everything is 10 out of 10 for me. They're gonna pick me apart right now, Uce, because I'm in this position. 'Oh, he can't do this; he got three moves; he got four [moves], or some real stuff!' If we really wanna be honest, though, Uce, there's a whole bunch of dope wrestlers way better than me, but they're not at the top. They got 20 moves, y'all can do all that, but they are not in my position," he added. [From 32:39 to 33:03]

Fans will have to wait and see if The YEET Master will dethrone Gunther to secure his first-ever world championship in the company at The Show of Shows in Las Vegas.

Please credit RAW Recap & provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

