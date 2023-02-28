"They will at least get a month out of it" - WWE veteran seems to have figured out Baron Corbin's apparent new gimmick (Exclusive)

Baron Corbin hasn't had the best of times recently and has seemingly undergone another character change on TV. On Sportskeeda's recent Legion of RAW, Vince Russo opened up about Corbin's creative direction and predicted how WWE would book him next.

Corbin's promising alliance with JBL didn't last long, with WWE nixing the angle earlier this month. Corbin has ditched the 'The Modern Day Wrestling God' moniker and is back to being the 'Lone Wolf'; however, he just can't seem to catch a break from a booking perspective.

Baron Corbin's backstage interview with Byron Saxton got interrupted for the second week in a row as this time around, Saxton got distracted by the incoming Kevin Owens. Last week it was Sami Zayn who spoiled Baron's plans, which predictably led to a match between the two.

Based on what happened on the latest RAW, Vince Russo was convinced that WWE would book Corbin to face Owens on the next episode.

The former WWE writer also felt Corbin's new gimmick might involve him getting annoyed by people walking in during his interviews, leading to him eventually losing matches.

"Who did Byron Saxton leave Baron Corbin to go interview? (Kevin Owens) That's what they are doing with Kevin Owens; that's his match next week. Baron Corbin will wrestle Kevin Owens next week. Next week, Kevin Owens will be out there. He's stunned the Bloodline again; he gave them all Stunners, and Corbin will come out, 'Hey, remember last week.' I'm telling you! I guess so (on whether Corbin has a gimmick of calling people out); they will at least get a month out of it," explained Vince Russo on Legion of RAW. [42:30 – 43:25]

Vince Russo's suggestion for struggling WWE stars like Baron Corbin

The WWE roster has a handful of stars who have benefited from the change in management. However, there are also many others, like Baron Corbin and Mustafa Ali, to name a few, who have sadly slipped further down the card in recent months.

While speaking on their current statuses last week, Vince Russo also urged the superstars to confront WWE officials about their stagnant careers. Russo felt Ali, Corbin, and many other talents needed to demand better creative decisions from Triple H's team.

The 62-year-old added that if they can't come to an agreement, amicably parting ways with the company is in a talent's best interests, and you can read more on what Vince had to say right here.

