"They are all wrestlers, there is no depth" - 62-year-old veteran compares AJ Styles' character to current WWE Superstars (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo gave his honest opinion on the depth of the characters in the company.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo named Elias, Rick Boogs, Judgment Day, Carmella, Nikki Cross, and Asuka, mentioning that they don't have any depth to their respective characters.

He said that if the storyline is eliminated, they are just all wrestlers, and there wouldn't be any depth in their gimmicks.

"You know what it is, Chris, here's the problem again. When we eliminate vignettes and stories and we go out of the building, okay bro? When I told vignettes and stories, bro, I'm not talking about the scene with Elias and Boogs in the back. I'm not talking about the scene with Judgment Day in the back. I'm not talking about the scene with Carmella, Nikki, and Asuka, that's wrestling B.S. I'm talking about real world stories. When you eliminate all of that, Chris, here's the problem: there's no depth to your characters. They are all wrestlers, there is no depth."

Talking of AJ Styles, the veteran recalled an incident where he went to an alligator farm along with Styles and Karen Jarett, and mentioned how Styles' character still looked deep and relevant even after the show was over.

He detailed:

You talk about AJ, bro I can remember vividly, bro, 12'o clock at night. We're at some freaking alligator farm in Florida with Karen Jarett and AJ Styles. 12'o clock at night, bro, the show is over, I'm exhausted. But what did we see? That's where we saw the depth of AJ's character. Bro, if you don't have any of that, they're one dimensional. There is no depth, that's what you're seeing in every single one of these characters, bro. There's zero depth, zero!" (1:19:48 – 1:21:30)

Mia Yim opened up about WWE Superstar AJ Styles' recovery

The O.C. member Mia Yim (aka Michin) recently opened up about WWE Superstar AJ Styles' recovery.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Michin revealed that Styles is recovering from his ankle injury and is in good condition. Although AJ is doing well, there is no news of his return as mentioned by his stablemate.

She further added how excited she is for Styles' return to WWE.

"He's doing great, his spirit is really good. He's cracking jokes and he's good ol' Uncle Allen [laughs]. He's doing good. I'm not sure when he's coming back but the biggest thing with injuries is the mental state so as long as he's mentally good and I know that he's getting better everyday with the support of his family, the support of his friends. I'm excited for him to come back," said Yim.

It will be exciting to see when WWE plans on bringing AJ Styles back inside the ring.

