"They had years to confront me" - Former WWE personality goes off on Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently blasted Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff for criticizing him on his back and for never confronting him face-to-face.

One of the infamous incidents in wrestling history went down at Bash at the Beach 2000. The Hulkster had won his match against Jeff Jarrett after the latter simply lay down in the ring, allowing the former to pin him and win the WCW Title.

Following this, Vince Russo came out and publicly fired Hulk Hogan from the company, thus reinstating Jeff Jarrett as the WCW World Champion. A new World Title clash was announced as the main event, where Jarrett lost to Booker T.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Vince Russo blasted Hogan and former WCW Executive Eric Bischoff for never confronting him face-to-face about the incident. Russo added that it is only behind him that the two open up about the events of Bash at the Beach 2000 and call him a "pathological liar."

"Bro, they had years to confront me and say something to my face, man to man. Never one time. It's always when we are not working together that they are like, 'Oh, let's bury Vince. Let's call him a pathological liar. He doesn't have a creative bone in his body.' Meanwhile, both of these individuals had ample time to confront me while we worked together. Absolutely nothing, zero," said Vince Russo. [21:35 - 22:09]

Check out the full video below:

Former WWE writer Vince Russo on what he hates about the wrestling business

Elsewhere in the video, Vince Russo opened up about his appearance on the recent Bash at the Beach 2000 episode of Dark Side of the Ring. Russo explained he wasn't among those who would criticize others on TV. The WWE veteran added that he hated the fact that many others in the wrestling business resorted to this.

"Bro, I'm not in the third grade anymore. And I'm not going to go on national TV and insult you and call you names like I'm a child. I went on that show very professionally, and I stated the case. And that, is in a nutshell, what I hate about the wrestling business and the people in the wrestling business," said Vince Russo. [23:34 - 24:03]

Dark Side of the Ring @DarkSideOfRing



With the creative tug of war between @THEVinceRusso and @EBischoff seemingly resolved and just moments before showtime, Russo explains the new finish to @RealJeffJarrett.



“Bash at the Beach 2000” premieres TONIGHT at 10pm on @VICETV. EXCLUSIVE CLIPWith the creative tug of war between @THEVinceRusso and @EBischoff seemingly resolved and just moments before showtime, Russo explains the new finish to @RealJeffJarrett.“Bash at the Beach 2000” premieres TONIGHT at 10pm on @VICETV. pic.twitter.com/uciDvYOJ8F

The aforementioned Dark Side of the Ring episode also featured comments from WWE legend Eric Bischoff and noted pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.