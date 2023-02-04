"Things are about to get really interesting" - WWE Universe reacts to Asuka's cryptic video ahead of SmackDown

Asuka returned to WWE during the Women's Royal Rumble match this past Saturday night. Before the Royal Rumble, Asuka had not wrestled a match on television since losing to Rhea Ripley on the December 12, 2022, edition of WWE RAW. Asuka returned with a new look at the premium live event and a new attitude as well.

The Empress of Tomorrow has been posting creepy images lately on social media. The 41-year-old released a new cryptic video tonight ahead of SmackDown. The new video features a song by the legendary rock band Queen over a compilation of her return at the Royal Rumble and her confrontation with Carmella this past Monday on RAW.

Wrestling fans appear to be excited about the future for Asuka, with many believing she is going to somehow find her way into a title match at WrestleMania 39.

Former WWE Superstar Dax Harwood praises Asuka

FTR's Dax Harwood recently praised Asuka for being a one-of-a-kind talent in WWE.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler spent years in WWE performing as The Revival before they were released in April 2020. The popular tag team is set to become free agents in a couple of months and is currently on hiatus from All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking on his FTR with Dax podcast, Harwood claimed that there has never been a foreign talent that has been able to connect with wrestling fans in the United States as much as Asuka has:

“I don’t think that there has been another foreign talent, another Japanese star who has made the splash over here as well as she has. She connects with the fans over in America just as well as she connected with the fans in Japan. Shinsuke (Nakamura) as well, which we will talk about. But man Asuka, she’s a one-of-a-kind talent for sure." [03:06 - 03:29]

Asuka debuted on the main roster with a ton of hype in 2017. She was undefeated heading into her SmackDown Women's Championship match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34. However, The Queen forced her to tap out via the Figure Four leg lock. Time will tell if Asuka's new persona will bring her back into the title picture in 2023.

