New tag team formed with returning star, feud with SmackDown stable - 5 ways Carmella can shake up RAW following her return to WWE

The Most Beautiful Woman In All Of WWE is back! Fans were pleasantly surprised when Adam Pearce revealed that Carmella will be in an upcoming match on RAW next week, as the talented star hasn't been on television for quite some time.

While the former SmackDown Women's Champion had an unfortunate and heartbreaking reason for being away from World Wrestling Entertainment, the cocky and brash star is back and ready to make an impact. Carmella is already demanding respect on social media.

Her personality seems to have evolved since she last appeared. While she frequently wore expensive dresses and regularly called herself beautiful during her last run, Carmella is seemingly moving back towards the Staten Island Princess style that she had in the past.

With a somewhat changed-up persona and renewed energy, what might the former WWE 24/7 Champion do now that she's back on the red brand? How will she shake things up on the red brand and make it all about her?

Below are five possible ways for Carmella to shake up Monday Night RAW following her return to WWE.

#5. She could earn entry into the Elimination Chamber Match

As noted, Adam Pearce revealed that Carmella will be in a match next week on WWE RAW. The bout will be a Fatal 4-Way match featuring four stars, all of whom have returned to action in the past several months.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion will be joined by "Michin" Mia Yim, Candice LeRae, and Piper Niven. Mia and Candice returned to the company in the latter half of 2022. Meanwhile, Piper Niven is a refreshed version of her past self and returned just two nights prior to Carmella, at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

The winner of the upcoming Fatal 4-Way match will earn entry into a six-woman Elimination Chamber clash at the titular premium live event. Whoever leaves that bout as the victor will go on to battle Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

Could Carmella win both big matches and then go on to target Belair? Given that she's never held the title, these steps would shake things up considerably.

#4. Carmella could team up with Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green

The WWE women's division is growing at a rapid pace and not a moment too soon. Numerous fresh and returning faces have popped up, dramatically shaking up each brand. One such name to have returned is Chelsea Green.

Green made her long-rumored return to the promotion at the Royal Rumble event. She entered the 30-person Women's Royal Rumble match only to be instantly eliminated. She then threw a temper tantrum.

The talented Canadian star is reportedly utilizing a "Karen" gimmick, which she further showcased on RAW. Given that Carmella has often portrayed a character that is stuck up to obnoxious levels, the two could potentially form the most annoying tag team of all time. Fans would love to boo these two stars whenever they'd appear on-screen together and they'd definitely shake things up moving forward.

#3. Asuka is seemingly targeting Carmella

Carmella and Chelsea Green's returns have left many fans excited, but the most interesting and beloved return in the past week is likely that of Asuka. The Empress of Tomorrow returned to action at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

The Asuka who returned in the Women's Royal Rumble Match isn't quite the same as the one fans last saw on Monday Night RAW last year. She has more sinister face paint and a more creepy and aggressive attitude, appearing much more like the Asuka of old.

The intimidating Japanese star had a brief segment with Carmella on the latest episode of RAW. The creepy former champion interrupted The Princess of Staten Island's interview and even drooled and spat out a bizarre liquid that could be mist.

Regardless, if Asuka is hunting down the former SmackDown Women's Champion, a bout between the two feels inevitable. They could even have a fully fleshed-out rivalry on the red brand. If Carmella manages to put Asuka in her place, it would shock the world.

#2. She could form a stable on WWE RAW

Piper Niven

Alliances are an integral part of WWE. Groups are forming all over the company, with various different stars being represented. Some alliances are simple two-person teams while others are factions featuring several more superstars.

Carmella may choose to form a stable now that she's returned to the red brand. Damage CTRL is running roughshod over the roster and Judgment Day, The O.C., and other groups have made a splash in recent months.

While her former partner Zelina is on the blue brand, she could unite with Chelsea as mentioned in a previous entry. Additionally, Carmella could enlist the powerful Piper Niven to serve as her bodyguard and protector.

Given that Tamina and Dana Brooke are often lost in the shuffle as of late, both stars could also join Carmella with the hope that there's strength in numbers. The group would change RAW entirely.

#1. Carmella could feud with Maxxine Dupri & The Maximum Male Models

The Maximum Male Models

The Maximum Male Models are a unique trio. Mansoor, Mace, and Maxxine Dupri haven't received much love on WWE SmackDown, with many fans and industry experts alike trashing their gimmick when it initially debuted. Thankfully, their work on social media and Making It Maximum on YouTube has helped the group gain an audience.

Fans were surprised to see the trio on WWE Monday Night RAW this past week. The group have been scouting and searching for a third male model. Maxxine seemingly has an interest in that third person being Otis. Regardless of their intentions, there's a strong chance that the group could clash with Carmella in the future.

Carmella may feel insulted that the trio doesn't want The Most Beautiful Woman In WWE as a client and even resent them for it. This could lead to Carmella and Maxxine clashing, or even Carmella and Alpha Academy uniting to fight the Maximum Male Models, since their interest in Otis is suspect at best. This would help change up Alpha Academy and change up the red brand's undercard.

