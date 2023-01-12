"Things seem bad" - Bloodline members tweets a six-word message after Roman Reigns' surprise apology

Sami Zayn has taken to Twitter to send a six-word message after receiving a surprise apology from Roman Reigns.

On last week's edition of WWE SmackDown, the show started with Reigns taking out his frustrations on The Honorary Uce, courtesy of his verbal tirade.

However, during the closing moments of the show, Reigns apologized to Sami before booking him in a huge match against Kevin Owens, slated for this week's SmackDown.

Taking to Twitter, Zayn sent out a short message, reflecting on his celebration with The Tribal Chief following The Usos' win in the main event of last week's SmackDown.

"Things seem bad. Things get better." wrote Zayn.

Check out Sami Zayn's tweet below:

Disco Inferno believes Sami Zayn shouldn't headline WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns

Disco Inferno believes Sami Zayn isn't a big enough name to headline WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns.

Speaking on the K100 podcast, Disco explained his reasoning, stating that a more household name needs to be featured in the main event of The Grandest Stage of Them All. He said:

"I will say this, the fans in the bubble, they can probably build to Sami vs. Roman but you need Roman against a bigger profile to sell because you're selling WrestleMania also to the people that haven't been watching the show regularly. Like WrestleMania comes around, the casual viewers go, 'Hey, let's go watch WrestleMania'. You know, like older fans. You need a more popular person to sell that show."

There has been a lot of tension within The Bloodline recently. Fans have been expecting The Tribal Chief and his family to betray Sami Zayn at any moment. Furthermore, things could get much worse for The Honorary Uce this Friday on SmackDown when he faces Kevin Owens.

The Prizefighter is set to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble PLE.

Do you think The Bloodline will soon betray Sami Zayn? Sound off in the comment section below!

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : 0 votes