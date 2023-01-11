Sami Zayn could potentially be one of Roman Reigns' big rivals heading on the Road To WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, Disco Inferno recently discussed the possibility of Zayn headlining the mega event against Reigns.

In recent weeks, WWE has teased the possibility of The Bloodline betraying The Honorary Uce. Last week on SmackDown, Reigns also expressed his frustration toward Zayn after the duo lost to Kevin Owens and John Cena on December 30, 2022.

Speaking on the Keepin' it 100 podcast, Disco Inferno explained why the 38-year-old star wouldn't be able to draw viewers if he went head-to-head with The Tribal Chief.

"I will say this, the fans in the bubble, they can probably build to Sami vs. Roman but you need Roman against a bigger profile to sell because you're selling WrestleMania also to the people that haven't been watching the show regularly. Like WrestleMania comes around, the casual viewers go, 'Hey, let's go watch WrestleMania'. You know, like older fans. You need a more popular person to sell that show," said Disco Inferno.

Inferno added that Zayn could find himself in a match with Reigns at a premium live event but not at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"But, he could get a pay-per-view match with Roman but not WrestleMania," added Disco Inferno. [1:14]

Bayley predicts Roman Reigns' opponent for WrestleMania 39

WWE star Bayley recently predicted Roman Reigns' opponent for WrestleMania 39.

In a video posted by WWE on social media, the Damage CTRL leader suggested that John Cena could return to WWE for another match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Bayley hinted at Cena challenging Reigns at the mega event in April, as she said:

"John Cena vs. Roman Reigns will be a main event in WrestleMania in 2023."

Cena is rumored to be having a match at WrestleMania 39. WWE star and Reigns' former opponent, Logan Paul, has teased challenging The Cenation Leader.

Who do you think will step up to face The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comment section below.

