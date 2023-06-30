"Think about how ridiculous that is" - WWE veteran on the biggest issue with today's wrestlers (Exclusive)

According to former WWE writer Vince Russo, the majority of today's wrestlers look like opponents he could face off against in the ring and defeat.

Hulk Hogan created a storm on social media a few days back when he took potshots at the current crop of performers for their physique. The former WWE Champion feels that though the newer generation of athletes could perform awe-inspiring maneuvers, they don't look huge like the stars of yesteryear.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo went as far as to say that most of today's wrestlers look like people whom he could hang inside the ring. The WWE veteran cited the example of pitchers in baseball and how a regular viewer wouldn't fathom facing a 100-mile-per-hour ball thrown at them.

"Bro, why would I wanna watch a professional wrestler compete in the ring when, seriously, bro, I might myself have a 50-50 chance of beating him? Bro, think about how ridiculous that is. I got a baseball game on here right now. These pitchers are throwing 100 miles per hour. I look at this, bro, you and I, we would never fallow off a pitch. These guys could throw 100 pitches to us; we wouldn't fallow off one ball," said Vince Russo.

Russo added that, similarly, fans in the bygone era couldn't imagine stepping inside the squared circle against a behemoth like Hulk Hogan. On the other hand, Vince Russo feels modern wrestlers can't generate the same feeling in fans.

"You know what the comparison to that is? 'Oh, my god! Hulk Hogan. If I was ever in the ring with that guy, he'd kill me.' Not today! Today we would be watching the same game, and these guys would be throwing 50 miles an hour. And Chris and Vince would have the chance to hit. That's the analogy," added Vince Russo. [From 02:24 to 03:29]

Check out the video below:

Vince Russo thinks nobody could read the crowd better than WWE legend Hulk Hogan

Earlier this month, on an episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo explained how Hulk Hogan's ability to understand the fans was unparalleled. The wrestling legend also mentioned that Hogan's matches weren't too elaborately structured but were simple and easy to follow for any viewer.

"Hogan had it down to the science. Hogan knew exactly what he had to do and when he had to do it. Let's put it this way. I don't know if anybody has read the crowd or listened to the crowd better than Hogan. And it just seems to me like, a Hogan match was a much simpler, easier match," said Vince Russo.

OVP - Retro Wrestling Podcast @ovppodcast 6/3/91:



Hulk Hogan gets a win over Sgt Slaughter in their Desert Storm match at MSG 6/3/91: Hulk Hogan gets a win over Sgt Slaughter in their Desert Storm match at MSG https://t.co/OfPdkp1fwc

Furthermore, Russo pointed out that the WWE Hall of Famer never changed the way he worked a match since his formula always struck a chord with fans.

