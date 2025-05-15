"This ain't real" - Jey Uso gets mindblown by fan after huge surprise moment

Jey Uso was participating in a signing and meet-and-greet with fans as a part of WWE's collaboration with Fanatics. One fan blew the World Heavyweight Champion's mind after a huge, surprising moment.

In a very wholesome video, a fan cosplaying "Main Event" Jey Uso went up to the World Champion, and rather than having a playing card, poster, or memorabilia signed, he had something special up his sleeve. It wasn't what you might expect. It was a copy of the recent Merriam-Webster Dictionary, and under the word "Yeet" (which is officially recognized), Jey Uso's photo was displayed.

The World Champion was in disbelief and said, "This isn't real!" before the fan assured him that it was legitimate. He obtained his signature over it, making it a memorable moment for both of them. You can watch the full video below:

Jey Uso has a huge task ahead of him on RAW next week

Jey Uso has officially joined the war that CM Punk is leading against Seth Rollins and his new group. While Rollins and Bron Breakker had the upper hand, the trio of Punk, Jey, and Sami Zayn have more than evened the odds.

This coming week on the May 19 episode of RAW, Jey Uso will face Bron Breakker in a non-title match. The two have an interesting recent history together, dating back to their rivalry in the second half of 2024.

In that instance, Uso dethroned Breakker before losing the title back to him a little over a week later. It marked his first singles title, but he has now taken a step up, becoming the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 41.

And that's where we stand, with the context of this match being vastly different from their clashes last year. Uso is now a Royal Rumble winner and a world champion, but a win for Bron Breakker will almost certainly secure a future title shot. Seth Rollins faced the World Heavyweight Champion in his first post-WrestleMania title defense, but things broke down quickly and led to an inconclusive finish.

There's also the big question hanging over about Logan Paul, who will compete for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24, just a little over a week from now. In the same event, Rollins and Breakker will be facing CM Punk and Sami Zayn.

