"This only the beginning" - Anoa'i family member teases joining The Bloodline

Throughout the years, the Anoa'i family has made big moves in the world of professional wrestling. The family is proudly represented by The Bloodline and other wrestlers outside of WWE.

Zilla Fatu, son of the legendary WWE Superstar Umaga, has seemingly teased the idea of him joining The Bloodline at some point down the road. Taking to his official Instagram handle, Fatu sent out a four-word message.

He shared a photo of himself with Solo Sikoa, Jey, and Jimmy Uso, courtesy of his Instagram story.

"This only the beginning [blood drop emoji]" wrote Fatu

Check out a screenshot of Zilla Fatu's Instagram story:

Zilla Fatu is currently training at Booker T's Reality of Wrestling school and remains hopeful of following his family's legacy in the pro wrestling industry.

Outside of WWE, stars like Lance Anoa'i and Jacob Fatu have been making big moves.

Madusa recently picked The Bloodline's leader Roman Reigns as her 'Male Wrestler of the Year'

Madusa recently spoke about Roman Reigns and chose him as her 'Male Wrestler of the Year' in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

The wrestling legend discussed Reigns' ability to control his current character and spoke about his confidence level. Madusa said:

"I would definitely go with Roman Reigns because the reason for that is we have watched him become more into his own, and I have never seen him so confident and so controlling of his own character like I have in 2022. So kudos to him."

Reigns is currently feuding with Cody Rhodes, whom he will face at WrestleMania 39.

The Tribal Chief will be defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Rhodes, who won the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. A win for The Bloodline leader will see him surpass 1000 days as the Universal Champion.

Meanwhile, a victory for The American Nightmare would mark his first World Title reign in WWE.

