Paul Heyman: "This is the Big E we have all been waiting for"

Big E was a guest on this week's episode of Talking Smack, and he got some serious advice from Paul Heyman.

After Big E's usual jovial entrance, they discussed his pursuit of the WWE Intercontinental Championship. This chase hasn't been fruitful so far. On WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Big E was unsuccessful in his non-title match against Sami Zayn when the champion did his dastardly best and won via count-out. Still, Big E is determined to win some gold.

Big E is looking for his first singles title since 2014.

Big E was visibly irked by the result of this match. But he attempted to laugh it off before he vowed to regroup and try again. Here, Heyman gave Big E some meaningful encouragement:

"It's about damn time. This is the Big E we have all been waiting for."

Heyman went on to say that Big E is a future world champion and a Hall of Famer in the making. Heyman then looked Big E in the eyes and delivered a speech of immense importance:

“This Big E, the focused Big E. The singles championship-minded Big E has so much potential that 10 years from now, as your story is being written, they will all say that the accomplishments that you did with the New Day will pale by respectful in comparison to the accomplishments you will pull off on your own, and I say that to you with the following proviso: what you are going to accomplish in the next 10 years will be mind-boggling, sir and I’m looking forward to seeing [it], as is everybody else. But you have to accept in your heart that the New Day will only be a footnote in the story of the greatness of Big E. And if I may prove my case to you, I ask you a rhetorical question. When was the time you saw Roman Reigns in the ring and anyone even bothered to mention the Shield?”

Many fans and WWE Hall of Famers have been critical of Big E in the past, as they have argued that his comedic side makes it difficult to take him seriously. This stance asserts that he'll fail to be a successful singles wrestler, though many people think he has limitless potential.

After leading @WWEBigE on a wild goose chase under the ring, @SamiZayn picks up the win on #SmackDown. pic.twitter.com/1Vrs0tAiM5 — WWE (@WWE) December 12, 2020

Will Heyman's words of encouragement motivate Big E into becoming more serious so he can become an all-time great? Only time will tell.