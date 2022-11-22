"This is the bottom of the third inning to me"- Roman Reigns gets honest about his current WWE run

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns opened up about his current run in the company.

Reigns has been at the top of the WWE food chain since returning to the company as Tribal Chief at SummerSlam 2020. He has not been pinned in over 1000 days and is currently on the longest title reign of the current generation.

However, during an interview with The Ringer, the Head of the Table disclosed that he's just getting started and has a lot of ammo left in his arsenal:

“People want these interviews, they want to do these documentaries. But this is the bottom of the third inning to me... Down the road, 20 years from now when we start giving out all these crazy details of the inside, inside, there’s just going to be even deeper respect for the performances that we’ve been putting on. Man, it’s been a hell of a journey. But it’s only begun. It’s going to get bigger.”

In case you missed it, you can check out the SmackDown results here.

Roman Reigns will lead the Bloodline into a WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series

Led by Roman Reigns, The Bloodline is one of the most dominant factions in WWE history, and the group has been unstoppable since its formation. Every member of the faction, bar Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa, is walking around with gold around their waist.

Reigns has taken down a lot of top stars on his way to the top, which makes him a marked man in WWE. The Tribal Chief's past came to haunt him on the last two editions of SmackDown. Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens joined forces with the Brawling Brutes to take down Reigns and his faction.

The Bloodline will face their biggest challenge yet at Survivor Series. They will take on the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens in a 5-on-5 match inside WarGames.

It'll be interesting to see what trick the Tribal Chief has up his sleeve for the match inside the ominous structure. Reigns' Wiseman, Paul Heyman, has experience with WarGames as he was the manager of the faction Dangerous Alliance which participated in a similar match back in 1992.

