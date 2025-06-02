"This is bulls**t," "TKO is killing WWE" - Fans outraged after John Cena reacts to R-Truth's heartbreaking release

The WWE Universe recently took to social media, dismayed after John Cena reacted to R-Truth's shocking release from the Stamford-based promotion. Truth's last big match was against Cena.

This year, R-Truth got to live his dream of facing his "childhood hero," John Cena, in a non-title match at Saturday Night's Main Event. Although the 53-year-old wrestled against JC Mateo on last week's SmackDown, his outing with Cena was possibly the last big match of his WWE career.

Truth recently took to X/Twitter to announce his heartbreaking release from the Stamford-based promotion. Following this, the 17-time world champion paid tribute to his long-time friend on Instagram by sharing a picture from their match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Check out Cena's Instagram post below:

This post caught fans' attention, and they started pouring in their thoughts in the comments section. Almost everyone was angry at the higher-ups in World Wrestling Entertainment, who possibly decided to let R-Truth go. Some wrote that they felt TKO Group was "ruining" wrestling instead of heel John Cena. One was sad to hear the announcement.

Check out screenshots of fans' reactions below:

Screenshots of fans' reactions to R-Truth's release [Image credit: John Cena's Instagram]

Some more fans showed their disappointment, while others wanted R-Truth to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. One wondered if Truth could come back and turn Cena babyface again.

Screenshots of some more fan reactions [Image credit: John Cena's Instagram]

WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg believes R-Truth is a "first ballot" Hall of Famer

After R-Truth's shocking release, WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg took to X/Twitter to send a message. Rosenberg wrote that he believed there was no one more beloved than Truth in the Stamford-based promotion.

Peter also mentioned that the 53-year-old was a first-ballot Hall of Famer in his opinion.

"Didnt want to post before speaking with the man himself.; simply put -- there is NO ONE more beloved backstage than @RonKillings ..a wrestling show and locker room without Truth is a worse show and locker room. He is a first ballot hall of famer and one of the best to ever do it."

Check out his post below:

It remains to be seen if R-Truth will continue his career in the professional wrestling world.

