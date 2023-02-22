"This can explode at any second" - Major storyline pitched for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn ahead of WrestleMania 39 by WWE veteran (Exclusive)

The latest episode of RAW kicked off with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens failing to rejuvenate their friendship. Former WWE head writer Vince Russo urged WWE to continue in the same vein by pitching an intriguing storyline.

Sami Zayn was unsuccessful in dethroning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns despite putting up a valiant effort at Elimination Chamber. While Kevin Owens came out after the main event to seemingly save Zayn, the Prizefighter clarified on RAW that whatever he did at the event was for himself.

Zayn wants to help him take The Bloodline down for good, but the former Universal Champion is apprehensive about committing to the cause.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo urged WWE to retain the kayfabe tension between Owens and Zayn.

"I'm going to team with you because the reality of the situation is I can't do it alone, but let me make something clear, remember the old Eddie Murphy line in 48 hours? Let me make this perfectly straight; we ain't buddies, we ain't partners, we ain't friends. Let me warn you in advance, Sami, you're not going to be able to trust me. Give me something like that."

Vince Russo predicted WWE would book Sami Zayn to save Kevin Owens from a few beatdowns until the latter gets convinced about the former Honorary Uce's allegiance.

Russo, however, felt WWE should go down another creative route and book the Canadian duo as a dysfunctional team leading up to WrestleMania.

"This can explode at any second; give me that. But no, what they are going to do is Owens is getting killed, Sami is going to make the save once, Sami is going to make the save twice," Russo foresaw. "Finally, Owens is going to have to make the save. It would have been much more compelling to lay it out like that. And much more logical."

"You've got five weeks of really good storytelling" - Vince Russo on his idea for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Industry veteran Vince Russo continued to talk about the ideal ways to present Owens and Zayn, who are expected to face The Usos at WrestleMania for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

With several weeks to go until WrestleMania 39, Vince Russo felt it was in WWE's best interests not to have Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn bury their differences entirely.

The former head writer noted that the company needed a lot of material for the upcoming month, and the contentious relationship between KO and Sami could make for some compelling television.

"You can go in a different direction every week. They are together; they are not together. I mean, you've got five weeks of really good storytelling. But that's exactly what you're going to have. Sami save, Sami save, Owens save, here is the match. Give us one swerve, like, just give us one. It could be any storyline, anything."

It remains to be seen how the Prizefighter and the former Honorary will make amends as they look forward to the task of taking down The Bloodline.

