"This is so cocky" - Wrestling veteran blasts Cody Rhodes for heelish promo on Monday Night RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Cody Rhodes' promo at the start of the latest episode of RAW.

The American Nightmare cut a passionate promo in front of cheering fans at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. He reminded the WWE Universe of how he competed with a torn pec inside Hell in a Cell the last time he was in the same building. He also talked about the beatdown that was dished out to him a few weeks ago by Brock Lesnar. Rhodes then proceeded to show off the scar from his torn pec.

On the Legion of RAW podcast this week, Russo claimed that it was a heelish promo by Cody. He suggested that The American Nightmare was talking about his little scar, while professional athletes have much more severe injuries and scars throughout their careers.

"Bro, this was a heel promo. Look at what he said in this promo. First of all, he takes his cufflinks off," Russo said. "So first he takes the cufflinks off, then he does the Chip and Dale striptease. Next thing we know he shows his scar, which with all due respect, is a little, tiny baby scar... So he's got a little boo-boo scar, then he says, 'Well, you all put a heroic spin on it.' I'm like, 'Who the freak is this guy?' This is so cocky." [14:38 - 16:00]

Cody Rhodes was interrupted by Finn Balor on RAW

While Cody Rhodes was in the midst of his promo, he was interrupted by none other than Finn Balor. The Judgment Day member told Rhodes that he made the mistake of trusting Brock Lesnar and was punished accordingly for it. He then stated that Cody should seek help from his faction to take down The Beast.

The American Nightmare declined respectfully, and this irked Balor. He declared that The Judgment Day would be coming after Rhodes soon. This led to The American Nightmare stating that he was cleared to wrestle and challenged Balor to a match.

The match took place later in the night, and Cody Rhodes emerged victorious after an outstanding back-and-forth contest from both men.

It remains to be seen whether the former AEW star will be able to defeat Lesnar at Backlash.

