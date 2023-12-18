'This is so cool' - Fans left ecstatic as WWE announces three special shows for early 2024

WWE have unveiled huge plans for New Year week's programming with major announcements.

After a successful 2023, WWE has geared up to kickstart the new year in grand fashion, and have revealed three special shows for the inaugural week. The lineup commences with the "Day 1" event of Monday Night RAW on January 1st, followed by the NXT spectacle titled "New Year's Evil" on January 2nd. The week culminates with the highly anticipated "New Year's Revolution" event for Friday Night SmackDown on January 5th.

Expand Tweet

The recent announcements have sparked a wave of excitement among fans, triggering a rush of nostalgic sentiment, especially with the revival of the "New Year's Revolution" spectacle.

Check out the fan reactions below:

Fan reactions to the announcements #1

Fan reactions to the announcements #2

Major matches have already been declared for the eventful week including the World Heavyweight Championship clash between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre, which is scheduled for "Day 1". A pivotal number one contender's bout to determine Roman Reigns' challenger for Royal Rumble will also be announced very soon.

WWE Drew McIntyre wants to start 2024 on a strong note

Drew McIntyre sent a clear message ahead of the World Heavyweight Championship bout against Seth Rollins at the "Day 1" show.

During a recent appearance on RAW Talk, The Scottish Warrior vowed to leave no stone unturned in his pursuit to defeat Rollins, and kickstart the new year as the new World Champion.

"The next story: Win the World Heavyweight Championship with people actually there in the audience. Seth, the compassion's gone, the sympathy’s gone. You felt it yourself. I’ll do whatever it takes to start the year as World Heavyweight Champion," McIntyre said.

It'll be fascinating to witness which of these superstars ultimately comes out on top.

What did you make of WWE's recent announcements? Let us know in the comments section below.