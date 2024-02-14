"This is my division" - WWE star with only 7 matches sends a bold message after recently winning first ever major title

WWE Superstar Oba Femi has sent out a bold message ahead of this week's episode of NXT.

The Nigerian's rise to the top, despite his limited experience, has been truly impressive. Having won the NXT Men's Breakout Tournament earlier this year, Femi capitalized on his title opportunity against Dragon Lee last month to become the new NXT North American Champion. He became the first WWE NIL (Next IN Line) Program signee to win a title in the company.

Following a successful title defense against Dragon Lee at NXT Vengeance Day, Femi is scheduled to address the crowd during this week's episode. Prior to the show, he conveyed a message to the entire locker room, asserting that the division belongs to him.

"This is my division!" Oba Femi said.

The powerhouse only made his TV debut just last April in a match against Oro Mensah. Achieving such a level of dominance and confidence with only seven matches to his credit is truly remarkable.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Oba Femi moving forward.

