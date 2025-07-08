"This is the only dude that actually gets it" - Vince Russo praises 35-year-old WWE star following RAW (Exclusive)

This week's episode of WWE RAW featured a major in-ring return as El Grande Americano faced off against fellow luchador Dragon Lee. Many speculated what the future held for Americano following the injury to Chad Gable, whom fans think is behind the character, but he continued his winning ways on the Monday Night Show.

The appearance of El Grande Americano surprised all of American Made on last week's episode of RAW, and they seemed just as puzzled this week as well. While Chad Gable was believed to be El Grande Americano before he got injured, fans now think Ludwig Kaiser is the one behind the mask.

Vince Russo talked about Kaiser during the Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. He was going through the entire episode portraying a mockingly positive and sarcastic character, but broke out of it to heap praise on Kaiser. He called the 35-year-old 'the only dude in WWE who gets it.'

"I am not going to be sarcastic when it comes to Ludwig Kaiser because on this whole entire show, this is the only dude that actually gets it. This is the only dude in 2 hours and 45 minutes that gets it. So, I'm going to step out of character for a second because thank God for Ludwig Kaiser and I am not even going to be sarcastic, Chris, when it comes to his performance," Russo said. [From 37:58 onwards]

Ludwig Kaiser had been off WWE television for several weeks. He hadn't been seen in character for weeks before supposedly returning as El Grande Americano last week.

Many fans now hope for a showdown between both versions of El Grande Americano once Chad Gable returns from injury.

