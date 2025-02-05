"This generation's Cena" - Fan-favorite WWE star receives high praise from veteran (Exclusive)

WWE legend John Cena is undoubtedly one of the most impactful names in pro wrestling history. According to a former star of the company, Jey Uso apparently has all it takes to become the next Cena in this generation.

Former WWE Superstar Bobby Fish believes Uso is very popular with the young audience. Jey had a fantastic showing at this year's Royal Rumble, where he and John Cena were the last two in the ring. While many expected Cena to confirm his spot at WrestleMania, it was the Yeet Master who punched his way to the main event. Despite the unexpected win, fans praised him on the RAW after the PLE.

Trending

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, ex-WWE star Bobby Fish stated:

"With Jey, I mean to me, he is this generation's Cena potentially. He is at least in the running for the guy to be that predecessor because he is over, huge with the young audience. And those are, you know if you look at it from a demographic standpoint, like those are the people that are gonna continue to buy merchandise and move the business into the next decade." [26:09 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what Jey Uso plans to do next.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback