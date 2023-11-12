"This is getting creepy now lol," "U such a loser" - 30-year-old star roasted for threatening Logan Paul and his fiancee

Fans weren't happy after a controversial star took a shot at Logan Paul and his fiancee on his Twitter handle.

Dillon Danis hounded Paul and his partner, Nina Agdal, for weeks on the road to their boxing match. In the end, it was The Maverick who came out victorious over Danis. The latter is still going at it on Twitter and takes occasional shots at the WWE United States Champion.

Logan Paul is currently in attendance at UFC 295 with Nina Agdal. Interestingly, Dillon Danis is also in attendance at the event. Mere minutes ago, Danis noticed that Paul and Agdal had arrived at the event. He retweeted the video and took a massive shot at the couple. Fans weren't happy with his tweet and slammed him in the comments.

Dillon Danis takes a shot at Logan Paul and Nina Agdal

Fans roasted Dillon Danis after he took a shot at Paul and Nina Agdal

Logan Paul's apology to his fiancee after his win over Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis left no stone unturned while targeting Nina Agdal and Paul on Twitter ahead of their boxing fight. He spent weeks on end sharing pictures of Agdal with her ex-partners and other celebs. After Paul defeated Danis, he apologized to Agdal for accepting the fight.

"I lied in the build up when I said that I didn't regret choosing him (Danis) as a fighting partner. I'm eternally sorry for Nina. I'll spend the rest of my life apologizing if I have to for putting her through that kind of torment. It's just inhumane what he did. She'll hold him accountable but this is my life and I dragged her into this social media fight bulls**t and she did not sign up for this. I mean she did but she didn't know, and neither did I. I don't think anyone knew the extent to which he would take things." [H/T Marca]

After defeating Dillon Danis, Paul challenged Rey Mysterio to a US title match. The duo battled in a singles match at WWE Crown Jewel 2023, with Paul defeating the Hall of Famer to win the coveted belt.

