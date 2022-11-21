"This is getting ridiculous"- WWE fans share their thoughts on Roman Reigns' astonishing record

WWE fans from all around the world took to Twitter to voice their opinion on Roman Reigns' astonishing record.

Backed by the Bloodline, the Tribal Chief is at the height of his power in WWE. He has been booked as an unstoppable force since returning to the company at SummerSlam 2020. He is currently on one of the most dominant championship reigns in the history of pro wrestling.

While the Head of the Table has failed to win a couple of matches against Seth Rollins and Xavier Woods due to disqualification, he has not been pinned in the last 1066 days.

The aforementioned stats were recently highlighted by the Twitter user @WrestlingWCC, which generated mixed reactions from fans. While many believe it's a testament to Reigns' talent, others simply feel the run has overstayed its welcome.

Embedded below are a few of the many fans' reactions:

Roman Reigns will be in action at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

Roman Reigns will lead the Bloodline inside the WarGames structure at this year's edition of the Survivor Series. The villainous faction will go head-to-head against the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens.

Having been a World Champion for over two years, Reigns has taken down a plethora of stars. This includes Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens, who decided to join forces with Sheamus' faction in order to settle their score with Bloodline.

The former WWE Champion mentioned in an interview on The Rick and Cutter Show that he decided to align with Sheamus in order to stop Roman Reigns.

"Finally Sheamus and I had a little chat, just about his wedding time because he needed a best man," McIntyre said. "Got back on the same page and realized, ‘What the hell are we doing fighting? We need to be fighting together, not against each other because we need to save wrestling, we need to save those world championships and get them off Roman." [H/T- fightful]

While McIntyre joined the Brutes two weeks back on SmackDown, Kevin Owens made his big return to WWE programming on the blue brand last Friday. The Prizefighter came out towards the end to even the odds for the babyfaces and took out Reigns.

The two groups will now get a chance to settle their differences inside the ominous structure.

