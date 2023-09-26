"This has been going on for months" - WWE veteran expresses frustration with Gunther's current storyline (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke in detail about a major flaw in how the company has been portraying Gunther over the last few weeks.

The Imperium Leader has been unhappy with his stable members of late. While he has been on a historic Intercontinental Championship reign, his associates haven't quite been able to rake up the wins. Last week, he told Giovanni Vinci to get his head in the game after he lost to Tommaso Ciampa.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo felt that the storyline with Imperium has become stale. He mentioned that WWE was teasing a breakup for so long, with Gunther getting agitated at his Imperium stable mates.

"Bro, how long have they been going on with this? Kaiser and Vince and then Gunther is gonna yell at them. I mean, come on. How long? Oh my God, this has been going on for months." [15:08 - 15:29]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of Monday Night RAW here.

Gunther and Tommaso Ciampa will have a contract signing next week on RAW

After Giovanni Vince and Ludwig Kaiser tasted defeat at the hands of Tommaso Ciampa, The Ring General will take it upon himself to put his new challenger in place.

The two stars will come face to face on RAW next week for a contract signing segment. They will put pen on paper and make a future match official for the prestigious Intercontinental Championship.

Expand Tweet

If Ciampa manages to dethrone the longest-reigning IC champ in WWE history, he will earn the first title for himself on the main roster. It will be interesting to see how this storyline pans out between the two vicious competitors.

Do you agree with Russo's opinions about storylines surrounding the IC title? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.